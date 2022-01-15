Dennis Raymond Chester

April, 12, 1968-January 11, 2022

DAVENPORT-Dennis Raymond Chester, 53, of Davenport, died Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 17, 2022 at Halligan- McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Visitation will be one hour prior to services.

Dennis was born April, 12, 1968 to Patricia Milem and Lloyd Chester. Dennis was loved by many and was a friend to all. He loved to have a good time with all of his friends and family and was a loyal sports fan.

Dennis is survived by his sister, Laura Williams and his brothers, Lloyd Chester and James Chester.

He was preceded in his death by his parents and his brother, William Chester.