Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dennis Raymond Chester
1968 - 2022
BORN
1968
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA

Dennis Raymond Chester

April, 12, 1968-January 11, 2022

DAVENPORT-Dennis Raymond Chester, 53, of Davenport, died Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 17, 2022 at Halligan- McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Visitation will be one hour prior to services.

Dennis was born April, 12, 1968 to Patricia Milem and Lloyd Chester. Dennis was loved by many and was a friend to all. He loved to have a good time with all of his friends and family and was a loyal sports fan.

Dennis is survived by his sister, Laura Williams and his brothers, Lloyd Chester and James Chester.

He was preceded in his death by his parents and his brother, William Chester.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jan. 15, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
17
Visitation
9:00a.m.
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street, Davenport, IA
Jan
17
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street, Davenport, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My brother Mike and I worked with Dennis many years ago. We had fun working together. Dennis was a good man. I have never seen him get angry at anyone. He had a good soul. My condolences to his family. Rest in heaven my friend.
Tom Moss
Work
January 18, 2022
Dennis was good people. Always fun to be around !!!!! Rest In Peace my man !!!
Les H Rolls
Friend
January 17, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results