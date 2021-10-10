Dennis James Finzel

February 12, 1953-October 3, 2021

BLUE GRASS-Dennis James Finzel, age 68, of Blue Grass, Iowa passed away October 3, 2021 at ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehab, Moline,Illinois. Per his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. No services will be held. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com.

Dennis was born on February 12, 1953 in Dubuque, Iowa to Lambert and Margaret (Steger) Finzel. He graduated Wahlert Catholic High and received an Electrical Engineering Degree from University of Iowa.

He was united in marriage to Dulcie Jahn in Woodstock, Illinois on August 11, 1979. Dennis worked for Deere & Co, retiring in 2017 after 37 years of employment.

He had a passion for traveling, spending time with his family and fur babies, Zeus and Bella.

Survivors include his wife, Dulcie; daughter Amanda; brother Gerald, nieces, Jodi (Ric) Wegryzn, Jeni (Russ) Wolbers and great nephews, Dylan, Brandon and Ryan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister-in-law, Dona Finzel, and great niece, Stephanie Wolbers.