Dennis Goddard
FUNERAL HOME
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
701 12th St
Moline, IL

Dennis Goddard

March 27, 1946-December 17, 2021

Dennis Goddard, 75, of Davenport, Iowa, died Friday, December 17, 2021, in the VA Medical Center, Iowa City, Iowa.

Graveside services are 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 29, at Rock Island National Cemetery. Those wishing to attend should meet at Trimble Funeral Home, 701 12th Street, Moline, at 10:45 a.m. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline. A celebration of Dennis's life will be announced at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Cancer Center at the VA Medical Center in Iowa City.

Dennis Alan Goddard was born March 27, 1946, in Newton, Iowa, to Arnoth Wayne and Alice Maxine (Mortice) Goddard. He served with the US Air Force in Vietnam from 1964 to 1967. He married Pamela Claeys on August 12, 1972, in Davenport, and the couple later divorced. He was self-employed in retail sales, and previously owned Goddard Furniture in Davenport. He was a member of the American Legion and Vietnam Veterans of America, was a fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes and Chicago Cubs, loved Whitey's Ice Cream, and enjoyed golf and bowling.

Dennis is survived by three children, Chris Goddard of Davenport, Matt (Kristin) Goddard of Chicago, and Amy Goddard of Iowa City; two daughters of his heart, Lisa (Mat) Eveleth of Davenport, and Bridget (Raymond) Lackey of Plano, TX; eight grandchildren, Alexis Jean, Logan Christopher, Elizabeth, Emma, Madeleine and Kaitlyn Goddard, and Matthew and Mitchell Farrell; a brother, Gary Goddard of Galesburg, Illinois; and nieces, Kimberly Kloss and Janel (John) Reinhart. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, David Goddard-Mortice.

Dennis 's family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
i remember Dennis as being a good guy and everyone liked him. never heard anyone say a bad word about him. was wondering when his celebration of life would be?
ken fry
School
March 19, 2022
An Air Force Brother, Bunker Hill AFB, K-9 section Spent a week in southern Florida, just before shipping out to Nam. Our 3 day passes , Garlock, Stanfield and Melton in the 65 Cuda. The trip to Sotus Point N.Y to get your boat. I remember so many great times with you fly high my Brother. Praying for you always. Rest in peace, fly with the angels,all the pain is gone. Love ya man
Gary Anderson
Friend
December 29, 2021
