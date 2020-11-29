Dennis L. Oberlander

March 21, 1947-November 23, 2020

PRINCETON, IA-Dennis L. Oberlander, 73, of Princeton, IA passed away on November 23, 2020 at his home. A funeral service will be held at Weerts Funeral Home. Burial will follow at McCausland Cemetery in McCausland, IA. Memorials may be left to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.weertsfh.com.

Dennis was born on March 21, 1947 in Davenport, Iowa to Leon "Slim" and Ruth (Knuth) Oberlander. He was united in marriage to Linda Long on May 10, 1975 in Rock Island, IL. Dennis graduated from North Scott High School in 1965 and from Davenport Technical College. He served in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany. Dennis was employed at John Deere Harvester Works working as a tool and die maker, retiring in 2015 after 49 years of service. In his younger years, he was a private pilot. He was a hunter and enjoyed woodworking. Family was very important to him.

Dennis is survived by his children, Robert (Michelle) Oberlander of Panama City, FL, Denise (Eric) Veldman of Clinton, IA and Dana Brown of Davenport, IA; grandchildren, Robert, Melissa, Jessica, Jason, Rachel, Jackson and Vincent and one sister, Donna Kraklio of Rock Island, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Linda and one grandson, Jacob.