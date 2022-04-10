Dennis John Motsch

September 25, 1956-April 5, 2022

DAVENPORT-There are no services planned at this time for Dennis John Motsch, 65, of Davenport. Dennis passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Genesis Medical Center – East Campus, Davenport.

Dennis John Motsch was born on September 25, 1956, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Fred and Marie (Welter) Motsch. He married Tina Peterson on September 26, 1998, in Davenport, Iowa. He worked 15 years at Eagle Country Market as a Seafood Manager, then 15 years at Kraft and self-employed as an accountant and tax service specialist for almost 30 years.

He attended St. Ambrose College where he earned a master's degree in business.

He was an avid Chicago Bears fan and like listening to Elvis.

Survived include his wife: Tina Motsch of Davenport, and daughter; Lindsay (Kirk) Young of Prairie Grove, Arkansas.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter; Shania Marie Motsch in infancy, a sister; Kelley Huseman and brother; Tom Motsch.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

