Dennis "Denny" R. Richlen

June 19, 1942-April 2, 2022

BETTENDORF-Dennis "Denny" R. Richlen, 79, of Bettendorf, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Genesis Medical Center - East Campus, Davenport.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 6th at St. James Lutheran Church, Bettendorf. Visitation will be from 9:00 - 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf. Burial will be in Allen's Grove Cemetery, Donahue. Memorials may be directed to Bettendorf Veterans Memorial or to the Bettendorf Vietnam Veterans of America - Chapter 776.

Denny was born June 19, 1942 at home in rural Bennett, Iowa, to Donald and Bette (Mueller) Richlen. After graduating high school in 1960, he joined the U.S. Air Force. He served his country for eight years during which he was stationed in Spain for five years, later completed a 13 month tour to Vietnam, and earned the rank of master sergeant prior to being honorably discharged in 1968. He first married Maria in 1964 while deployed in Spain. He later married Shirley A. McCluskey on October 31, 1981in Davenport. Denny worked in data processing at Caterpillar, Mt. Joy, for 30 years prior to his retirement in 1998. In retirement, he did handyman work.

Denny was a member of St. James Lutheran Church, Donahue American Legion Larry M. Gronewold Post #532, Bettendorf Veterans Memorial Committee, and the Vietnam Veterans Honor Guard. He enjoyed deer and pheasant hunting, NASCAR, and was an avid Hawkeye, Packers, and 49ers fan.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley of Bettendorf; children, Don (Kathleen) of Bettendorf, Lisa (Jeff) of Eldridge; grandchildren, Randon, Kelcie, Rihlen, Mitchell, Reyli; step-daughters, Ann (John) and Lea, all of Davenport; step-grandchildren, Alexandria, TJ, Daniel; sister, Beth Ellen; and several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and parents-in-law, Robert and Katie McCluskey.

