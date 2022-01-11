Menu
Dennis A. "Denny" Roehlk
1939 - 2022
BORN
1939
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA

Dennis "Denny" A. Roehlk

May 12, 1939-January 7, 2022

Dennis "Denny" A. Roehlk, 82, of Davenport, passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. A memorial visitation will take place on Thursday, January 13, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Military Honors will conclude the visitation promptly at 12:00 p.m. Burial will take place at Davenport Memorial Park. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com.

Denny was born on May 12, 1939 in Davenport, to Harvey and Alta (Runge) Roehlk. After graduation from high school, Denny proudly enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, serving from 1957 to 1959. He married Linda Schwerdtfeger on August 13, 1960, they later divorced. He married Nancy Gadient on October 4, 2008. She preceded him in death in 2012. Denny retired from J I Case after 30 plus years of employment.

Denny enjoyed socializing and meeting new people. He never met a stranger. Some of his memberships include the Moose Lodge, Elks Lodge, and the Fraternal Order of Eagles.

Surviving members of the family include – his children Denise (Kenny) Walsh, Steven (Jamie) Roehlk and Jennifer (Troy) Perkins; step sons: Dennis (Sally) Kelley and Dan (Margie) Kelley; Grandchildren and great grandchildren; 2 sisters, Mardell Greenan and Corrine Peters. Special Companion Sharon Safranek.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Nancy; son, Todd Roehlk; daughter, Michelle Cameron; sister, Marlene Selhost; stepson Rodger Kelley.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jan. 11, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Weerts Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We lived next door to Denny for the last couple years. My husband enjoyed talking to Denny over the fence whenever they were both outside that always reminded me of Home Improvement. We will miss him!
Jessica and Nick Van Meter
March 6, 2022
Sorry for your loss
Roy and Rhonda Lowery
January 13, 2022
I want to offer my deepest sorrows for Denny and his family, I knew him as a customer from where I work (Harlans), he was one of a kind!! And for his SPECIAL friend, Sharon, the deepest of sympathy!
candy haney
Friend
January 11, 2022
I knew Denny since third grade at Jefferson School. We had lots of fun in the neighborhood playing baseball in the neighbors back yard. Also, knew Nancy. I didn't know that they married in their later years. They were both great school friends. Thinking of the whole family.
Bonnie Maxwell Amhof
Friend
January 11, 2022
