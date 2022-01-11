Dennis "Denny" A. Roehlk

May 12, 1939-January 7, 2022

Dennis "Denny" A. Roehlk, 82, of Davenport, passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. A memorial visitation will take place on Thursday, January 13, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Military Honors will conclude the visitation promptly at 12:00 p.m. Burial will take place at Davenport Memorial Park. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com.

Denny was born on May 12, 1939 in Davenport, to Harvey and Alta (Runge) Roehlk. After graduation from high school, Denny proudly enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, serving from 1957 to 1959. He married Linda Schwerdtfeger on August 13, 1960, they later divorced. He married Nancy Gadient on October 4, 2008. She preceded him in death in 2012. Denny retired from J I Case after 30 plus years of employment.

Denny enjoyed socializing and meeting new people. He never met a stranger. Some of his memberships include the Moose Lodge, Elks Lodge, and the Fraternal Order of Eagles.

Surviving members of the family include – his children Denise (Kenny) Walsh, Steven (Jamie) Roehlk and Jennifer (Troy) Perkins; step sons: Dennis (Sally) Kelley and Dan (Margie) Kelley; Grandchildren and great grandchildren; 2 sisters, Mardell Greenan and Corrine Peters. Special Companion Sharon Safranek.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Nancy; son, Todd Roehlk; daughter, Michelle Cameron; sister, Marlene Selhost; stepson Rodger Kelley.