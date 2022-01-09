Dennis L. Royster

October 20, 1947-January 6, 2022

BETTENDORF-Dennis L. Royster, 74, of Bettendorf, IA, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday, January 10, 2022, at Weerts Funeral Home in Davenport. The family requests that guests wear a mask. A private family memorial service will be held. Memorials may be directed to Redeemer Lutheran Church or the University of Iowa Oncology Department. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com.

Dennis was born October 20, 1947, to Floyd and Doris (Kuesterer) Royster in Fort Dodge, IA. He graduated from Fort Dodge High School before attending Iowa Central Community College. After college, he enlisted in the Iowa Army National Guard where he proudly served for six years. On July 9, 1966, Dennis was united in marriage to Carol Engels in Fort Dodge. Together they had two children, Kristine and Kent. Dennis worked in transportation and logistics for many years, most recently for Total Freight Systems. He was a member at Redeemer Lutheran Church, in Bettendorf. In his free time, he enjoyed being with his grandchildren and teaching them checkers, passing on his extensive knowledge of history, along with the make and model of every kind of tractor. Dennis loved watching classic westerns and spending time on his family farm in Duncombe, Iowa.

Dennis will be missed by his wife, Carol; children: Kristine (Justin) Teitle, Bettendorf, Iowa, and Kent (Christie) Royster, Bettendorf, Iowa; grandchildren: Lila and Bennett Teitle, and Colin and Lauren Royster; and a brother, Don (Gene) Royster, Duncombe, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Mary Jo.