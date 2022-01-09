Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dennis L. Royster
1947 - 2022
BORN
1947
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA

Dennis L. Royster

October 20, 1947-January 6, 2022

BETTENDORF-Dennis L. Royster, 74, of Bettendorf, IA, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday, January 10, 2022, at Weerts Funeral Home in Davenport. The family requests that guests wear a mask. A private family memorial service will be held. Memorials may be directed to Redeemer Lutheran Church or the University of Iowa Oncology Department. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com.

Dennis was born October 20, 1947, to Floyd and Doris (Kuesterer) Royster in Fort Dodge, IA. He graduated from Fort Dodge High School before attending Iowa Central Community College. After college, he enlisted in the Iowa Army National Guard where he proudly served for six years. On July 9, 1966, Dennis was united in marriage to Carol Engels in Fort Dodge. Together they had two children, Kristine and Kent. Dennis worked in transportation and logistics for many years, most recently for Total Freight Systems. He was a member at Redeemer Lutheran Church, in Bettendorf. In his free time, he enjoyed being with his grandchildren and teaching them checkers, passing on his extensive knowledge of history, along with the make and model of every kind of tractor. Dennis loved watching classic westerns and spending time on his family farm in Duncombe, Iowa.

Dennis will be missed by his wife, Carol; children: Kristine (Justin) Teitle, Bettendorf, Iowa, and Kent (Christie) Royster, Bettendorf, Iowa; grandchildren: Lila and Bennett Teitle, and Colin and Lauren Royster; and a brother, Don (Gene) Royster, Duncombe, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Mary Jo.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
10
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd, Davenport, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Weerts Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Weerts Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
Our deepest sympathy to Carol and her family. Keep Dennis in your hearts and he will be close to you forever. A great man loved by many.
Don and Bonnie Miller
Friend
January 10, 2022
I knew Mr. Royster as the father of my grade-school best friend when I was a kid. He also coached me one season in YMCA-League soccer. But what I remember most about Mr. Royster was his presence. He was a man of few words (at least around me) and I respected that, even as a child. He was calm and seemed to appreciate people who were likewise. My memories of him are mostly going into a cloudy Royster basement, billows of smoke in the air, and smoke in curly-cues highlighted in the light beams coming in from a basement window. Mr. Royster would always give a friendly and gruff "Hello, David" as he watched old westerns. I don't remember him watching anything but old westerns. I wish I'd have loved those western movie as much then as a child as I do now as an adult, because I'd love to hear about Mr. Royster's favorite films, characters and lines. Mr. Royster may not have held many long conversations with me, but I always respected the man for what he did offer. He wasn't stern or authoritative -- but rather a kind man. In a way, a rarity these days. A man of honor, worthy of respect. I never heard a bragging word from him and he never seemed to impose on others either. But he was interested in helping out or talking if you came to him. Your quintessential good neighbor, if needed. I'm saddened to hear about his passing, but I'm also glad to have known him. Condolences.
David D. Robbins Jr.
Friend
January 9, 2022
Our deepest condolences on your loss. We have fond memories of Dennis. Dave coached youth soccer with him back in the day when the girls were more interested in doing cartwheels and the boys chasing after the ball like a swarm of bees. Dennis had such a calm demeaner about it all. No words can express the right sentiment. Wish we were there to give you each HUGS. Dave, Hazel, David, and Nicole Robbins
ROBBINS FAMILY
Friend
January 9, 2022
Please know we are with you all in spirit and holding you all tight in our thoughts and prayers. May the many memories that you have help you cope in the days ahead. Love you all!!
Piper Family
Friend
January 9, 2022
The McVey Family
January 9, 2022
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Wayne and Denny had many good times and always considered him one of the good guys! I will always have a smile when I think of him. I hope they are creating a little fun together.
Donetta Klemme
Friend
January 9, 2022
My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Karen Hickenbottom.
Other
January 9, 2022
You are in my thoughts and prayers at this difficult time. So sorry to hear about Dennis.
Ellen Malaise Harvey
January 9, 2022
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results