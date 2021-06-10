Menu
Derek A. Cooksey
1969 - 2021
BORN
1969
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Davenport West High School
FUNERAL HOME
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
701 12th St
Moline, IL

Derek A. Cooksey

April 7, 1969-June 6, 2021

DAVENPORT-Derek A. Cooksey, 52, of Davenport, Iowa, died Sunday, June 6, 2021, at University of Iowa Hospital.

A Celebration of Life will be July 18.

Derek was born April 7, 1969, in Davenport, to Dale and Pamela (Bowers) Cooksey. He graduated from Davenport West High School in 1987 and married Kristi Smith in 2001. He worked for Davenport Electric.

Survivors include his wife, Kristi; son, Tyler Cooksey; mother, Pamela Cooksey; step-mother, Nancy Cooksey; sister, Melissa Cooksey-Villalpando; and nieces and nephew, Taylor, Emma, and Erek; and great-nieces and -nephew, ShyLynn, Danielle, and Nixon.

Condolences may be shared at CremationQC.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jun. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
18
Celebration of Life
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I worked for Republic Electric and made many deliveries to Davenport Electric. Derek, when he signed for a delivery always had a smile on his face. Derek was always ready to help in any way to assist in unloading a delivery. I was saddened to hear the news of his passing. I always looked forward to our visits. My condolences to the family!
Bob Malito
Work
June 21, 2021
Our deepest condolences Kristi to you & Tyler. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jenn & Gerald Brooks
June 14, 2021
Kristi I am so saddened to read of Derek's passing. He became your angel much too early in life. My thoughts and prayers are with you and Tyler.
Peggy McDonald (Ascentra CU)
June 11, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss. Your family is in our prayers. Derek was always glad to see us when he would come to see his dad and Nancy. He would tease the kids(little eat and roberto). Take care
Theresa Metzger
Friend
June 10, 2021
