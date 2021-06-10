Derek A. Cooksey

April 7, 1969-June 6, 2021

DAVENPORT-Derek A. Cooksey, 52, of Davenport, Iowa, died Sunday, June 6, 2021, at University of Iowa Hospital.

A Celebration of Life will be July 18.

Derek was born April 7, 1969, in Davenport, to Dale and Pamela (Bowers) Cooksey. He graduated from Davenport West High School in 1987 and married Kristi Smith in 2001. He worked for Davenport Electric.

Survivors include his wife, Kristi; son, Tyler Cooksey; mother, Pamela Cooksey; step-mother, Nancy Cooksey; sister, Melissa Cooksey-Villalpando; and nieces and nephew, Taylor, Emma, and Erek; and great-nieces and -nephew, ShyLynn, Danielle, and Nixon.

Condolences may be shared at CremationQC.com.