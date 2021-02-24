Derek J. VanAmburg

January 26, 1990 - February 17, 2021

Dubuque - Derek J. VanAmburg, 31, of Dubuque passed away on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at the University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City. Derek gave the gift of life to many by being an organ donor.

His funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Dawson Funeral Services in Maquoketa. A visitation will be held on Friday, February 26 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Dawson Funeral Services. Burial will be held in the Streets Cemetery in rural Maquoketa.

Derek John was born on January 26, 1990 in Maquoketa to Barbara Edwards and Edward VanAmburg. On May 30, 2020 he was united in marriage to Erica Ysquierdo at the Eagle Point Park in Dubuque. He was a man of many trades and talents. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and socializing with his friends and family. Derek spent much of his free time playing his guitar which he had a great love for.

Those left to cherish his memories are his wife Erica of Dubuque, his children Mikki and Maclin, step-children Alejandra, Miguel, Ayden and Jaxson, his mother Barbara VanAmburg of Maquoketa, father Edward VanAmburg of Mechanicsville, maternal grandparents Barbara and Walter Edwards of Maquoketa, paternal grandmother Shirley VanAmburg of Mechanicsville, two brothers; Justin (Haley) VanAmburg of Maquoketa, Michael VanAmburg of Andrew, a half-brother Brady VanAmburg of Cedar Rapids and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his aunt Dena Burk, uncle Jesse Edwards and a brother Drew Edwards.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dawsonfuneral.com. Cards or gifts of condolences can be directed to Dawson Funeral Services Attn: Derek VanAmburg Family Po Box 258 Wyoming, Iowa 52362.