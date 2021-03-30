Devin J. Yutesler

October 11, 1993-March 27, 2021

CLARENCE–Devin J. Yutesler, age 27 of Cassville, WI and formerly of Clarence, passed away on March 27, 2021 at Grant Regional Hospital in Lancaster, WI. Funeral services will be held on Thursday April 1 at 10:30 A.M at St. John's United Church of Christ with Reverend Matt Schneider-Adams officiating. Burial will follow at St. Johns Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-7 P.M on Wednesday March 31 at Chapman Funeral Home in Clarence. The family requests casual attire for all services, and masks will be required at the church.

Devin was born on October 11, 1993 to Dave and Deb (Feuss) Yutesler in Clarence, Iowa.

Devin loved his cattle, hunting, and especially fishing and riding 4 wheelers with his boys. Being a dad was his main focus in life, and he was a great dad, along with being a great son, brother, and grandson. Devin played football for North Cedar when in high school. He also loved his girlfriend dearly.

He is survived by his parents; significant other Kortney Hellum of Cassville; children Tyler & Weston Yutesler, and Brody, Willy & Hunter Yager; sister Danielle (William) Yutesler-Hartwig of Clarence; grandmother Betty Feuss of Mechanicsville; aunt Deb (Dan) Meyer of Clarence; uncle Paul (Diane) Feuss of Oxford Junction; and many cousins.

Devin was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Carrell & Joyce Yutesler; and maternal grandfather, Louis Feuss.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Cards may be sent to Deb at: 1825 130th ST Lowden, IA 52255.

