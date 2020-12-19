Menu
Dexter L. DeWulf
FUNERAL HOME
Bentley Funeral Home - Wilton - Wilton
302 W 5th Street
Wilton, IA

Dexter L. DeWulf

October 8, 1930 - December 16, 2020

Dexter L. DeWulf, 90, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Iowa Masonic Health Facilities. A Funeral Mass will be held 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 21, 2020 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Davenport. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the mass. Masks and social distancing will be required. The funeral mass will live streamed at vimeo.com/event/90071 Interment with military rites will take place in Durant Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Iowa 4-H Foundation, Durant Education Foundation or Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. Condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.

Dexter was born in Iowa City, IA on October 8, 1930, son of Rudolph and Laura (DeBaker) DeWulf. He graduated from Davenport High School in 1948. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy and was a member of the Durant American Legion Post #430. Dexter married Marilyn on September 4, 1954. After 62 years of marriage, Marilyn preceded him in death on August 17, 2016.

Dexter's long and rich life centered on his love of three things: faith, farming and family.

As a youth, he was an altar boy at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Long Grove, Iowa; he later married there. He was a decades-long member and council member at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wilton, Iowa; attended St. Mary's Catholic Church in Tipton, Iowa. After retiring and moving to Davenport, Iowa, Dexter became a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church there.

He was born a farmer, and the family farm that he and Marilyn created near Durant in the southeast corner of Cedar County was his pride and joy. Dexter valued both production and conservation, receiving awards for high crop yields and also serving on the county's Conservation Board. His Charolais cattle herd produced a reserve champion steer shown in the 4-H ring by his eldest daughter. Another farming legacy of Dexter's was his innate ability to spot arrowheads while plowing; his collection has fine examples treasured by his family.

One of four brothers and the father of four daughters, Dexter was always planning the next family gathering. Picnics at Lake MacBride in Solon, Iowa were seasonal highlights; front-yard ball games and hamburger feasts at the farm were legion. His innovative use of the hood off an old pickup as a tractor-pulled wintertime sleigh ride will never be forgotten.Dexter also loved his community and served on many local and county boards and organizations. He was most grateful for the opportunity to assist in the building of Durant's current high school as Vice President of the School Board.

Dexter is lovingly remembered by his daughter, Karol (Don) Nickell of Scottsdale, Arizona; granddaughter, Lauren Nickell and grandson, Alexander Nickell; daughter, LuRae DeWulf (Tom Heser) of Johnston, Iowa; granddaughters, Kylie Crawford (Grant Gholson) and M'lyn Crawford (Taylor Viets); son-in-law, George Nehls of Coon Valley, Wisconsin; and his sister, Marilyn Kieffer of Rock Island, Illinois.

He was preceded in death by his wife; daughters and son-in-law, Sheryl DeWulf and Donna (Tim) Wenthe; three sisters and four brothers.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church
Davenport, IA
Dec
21
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church
Davenport, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To the family, I am sorry for your loss.
Nancy Montrone
January 8, 2021
My deepest sympathy goes out to your family. Our families have been close for years. There are so many wonderful memories to look back on and cherish. Sending heartfelt strength and prayers to you all. Dex will be greatly missed.
Julie A Salas
January 2, 2021
Curt Viets
December 20, 2020
Uncle Dexter was the family historian and has inspired me to find my heritage for my children and grandchildren. I will always remember his smile it always made mom so happy to have him stop by.
Kristine Cummings Jones
December 20, 2020
What a beautiful and well lived life. He is now in God’s loving arms and with your Mom. God bless you all during this very sad time.
Stacie and Harold Schnasa
Friend
December 19, 2020
Dear Karol, LuRae & Families -- My deepest sympathy. Enjoyed growing up in the farm neighborhood with your family and getting to know your Dad and Mom through 4-H. Hoping wonderful memories will help to ease your sorrow. Thoughts and prayers are with you.
Lynne Hoffmann
December 19, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Dexter was so thoughtful and a blessing to work with when he served on the Durant School Board. He was highly respected and always willing to help anyone!! He will be missed!
Steve and Darlene Reinert
December 19, 2020
I grew up on the same road as Dexters always beautiful farm. He set a wonderful example for us all. So sorry to hear of his passing.
Eugene Smyers
Friend
December 19, 2020
I was honored to care for Dexter in his time at Senior Star. He was a caring man, and someone who had so much love to offer the world. Thankful to have known him.
Rachel Rivera
December 19, 2020
The legacy of the DeWulfs is their strength of family. I am somewhat of a newcomer having only entered in 2006. I had never before experienced such a sense of FAMILY. And the nexus was Dexter & Marilyn. It was always a joy to travel to their farm home outside of Durant, and join into this amazing family experience. Dexter and his daughter Sherry always had a special relationship and I was so very lucky to be able to share with this. And now they are together again. And I can picture you both, dancing up in the sky. Love to you both.
George Nehls
Family
December 19, 2020
My uncle Stub, as he was called by his brothers, was a hardworking, determined, loving and funny man. There's so many fantastic memories, too many to mention here... Kay, Lu and families, I'm very sorry for your loss. He was a force to be reckoned with and had a big heart, and a huge hole is left on earth - one of a kind!! My prayers, love and thoughts are with you.

I will miss you Herman. ❤
Shelby DeWulf
Family
December 18, 2020
I am so sorry for the family's loss. I have never met a more honest or sincere man than Dexter, and I truly am glad to have known him. He treated every person with respect and enjoyed everyone's company. He certainly will be missed.
Mike Crawford
December 18, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Sherri Shoppa-Goans
Acquaintance
December 18, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathy to Dexter's family. We are grateful we had the opportunity to meet him. He was a special man!
Kathy Viets
December 18, 2020
