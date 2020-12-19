Dexter L. DeWulf

October 8, 1930 - December 16, 2020

Dexter L. DeWulf, 90, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Iowa Masonic Health Facilities. A Funeral Mass will be held 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 21, 2020 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Davenport. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the mass. Masks and social distancing will be required. The funeral mass will live streamed at vimeo.com/event/90071 Interment with military rites will take place in Durant Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Iowa 4-H Foundation, Durant Education Foundation or Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. Condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.

Dexter was born in Iowa City, IA on October 8, 1930, son of Rudolph and Laura (DeBaker) DeWulf. He graduated from Davenport High School in 1948. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy and was a member of the Durant American Legion Post #430. Dexter married Marilyn on September 4, 1954. After 62 years of marriage, Marilyn preceded him in death on August 17, 2016.

Dexter's long and rich life centered on his love of three things: faith, farming and family.

As a youth, he was an altar boy at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Long Grove, Iowa; he later married there. He was a decades-long member and council member at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wilton, Iowa; attended St. Mary's Catholic Church in Tipton, Iowa. After retiring and moving to Davenport, Iowa, Dexter became a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church there.

He was born a farmer, and the family farm that he and Marilyn created near Durant in the southeast corner of Cedar County was his pride and joy. Dexter valued both production and conservation, receiving awards for high crop yields and also serving on the county's Conservation Board. His Charolais cattle herd produced a reserve champion steer shown in the 4-H ring by his eldest daughter. Another farming legacy of Dexter's was his innate ability to spot arrowheads while plowing; his collection has fine examples treasured by his family.

One of four brothers and the father of four daughters, Dexter was always planning the next family gathering. Picnics at Lake MacBride in Solon, Iowa were seasonal highlights; front-yard ball games and hamburger feasts at the farm were legion. His innovative use of the hood off an old pickup as a tractor-pulled wintertime sleigh ride will never be forgotten.Dexter also loved his community and served on many local and county boards and organizations. He was most grateful for the opportunity to assist in the building of Durant's current high school as Vice President of the School Board.

Dexter is lovingly remembered by his daughter, Karol (Don) Nickell of Scottsdale, Arizona; granddaughter, Lauren Nickell and grandson, Alexander Nickell; daughter, LuRae DeWulf (Tom Heser) of Johnston, Iowa; granddaughters, Kylie Crawford (Grant Gholson) and M'lyn Crawford (Taylor Viets); son-in-law, George Nehls of Coon Valley, Wisconsin; and his sister, Marilyn Kieffer of Rock Island, Illinois.

He was preceded in death by his wife; daughters and son-in-law, Sheryl DeWulf and Donna (Tim) Wenthe; three sisters and four brothers.