Diane "Gma" Brekke
FUNERAL HOME
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA
Diane "Gma" Brekke

March 20, 2022

Bettendorf - A memorial service to celebrate the life of Diane "Gma" Brekke, 80, of Bettendorf will be 5 p.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Visitation will be held from 3 until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home. Diane died peacefully Sunday, March 20, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. Memorials may be made to the family to establish a memorial at a later date.

To visit the complete obituary visit www.hmdfuneralhome.com


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 22, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street, Davenport, IA
Mar
24
Memorial service
5:00p.m.
Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street, Davenport, IA
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Aunt Diane was always there for anyone and everyone. She was one of a kind for sure. Godspeed.
Rod Wilming
Family
March 22, 2022
