Diane "Gma" Brekke

March 20, 2022

Bettendorf - A memorial service to celebrate the life of Diane "Gma" Brekke, 80, of Bettendorf will be 5 p.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Visitation will be held from 3 until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home. Diane died peacefully Sunday, March 20, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. Memorials may be made to the family to establish a memorial at a later date.

