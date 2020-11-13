Menu
Diane Lee Stedwell

February 27, 1938-November 9, 2020

Diane Lee Stedwell, a gentle soul brimming with kindness and caring for others, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at Clarissa C Cook Hospice House. A private graveside service will be held at the Masonic Cemetery, Des Moines, Iowa. Memorials in Diane's name may be made to Café on Vine, Davenport, Iowa.

Diane was born on February 27, 1938 in Des Moines, Iowa. She is survived by her brother David (Cheryl Ewert) Stedwell of Le Claire, Iowa.

Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting her obituary at www.weertsfh.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
