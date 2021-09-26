Diane E. Phillis

April 29, 1935-September 24, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Diane E. Phillis, 86, of Rock Island, passed away Friday, September 24, 2021 at her home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10am, Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at St. Ambrose Church, Milan. Visitation will be 4-7pm Tuesday at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline with a rosary at 3:30pm. Burial will be at Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials can be made to Wounded Warriors Foundation.

Diane was born April 29, 1935 in Clinton, IA, the daughter of Eugene and Ethel (Zeller) Boyle. She married Dr. Richard "Bud" Phillis on June 28, 1958 in Iowa City.

Diane graduated from St. Ambrose College Division of Nursing and worked as a Registered Nurse for 2 years. She was a member of St. Ambrose Church, Milan and the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and loved spending time with her family.

Survivors include her husband, Richard; children, Catherine Raines, Rock Island, Michael (Terri) Phillis, Mound City, KS, Thomas (Jodie) Phillis, Rock Island and Timothy (Kathryn) Phillis, Eustis, FL; 15 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren and sister, Ruthann Thomas, Clive, IA. She was preceded in death by her son, Stephen Phillis, sisters, Catherine Dermody and Dorothy Jean Mackovec and brother, James Boyle.

"I have seen more, done more and had more than I could have ever imagined."

