Diane M. Reicks
FUNERAL HOME
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA

Diane M. Reicks

August 10, 1960-June 19, 2021

DAVENPORT-Diane M. Reicks, 60, of Davenport passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to NAMI Greater Mississippi Valley (https://www.namigmv.org/).

Diane was born on August 10, 1960 in Davenport, the daughter of Harry and Patricia (Cotant) Winslow. On May 27, 1977, she married Jerry D. Reicks in Davenport. Diane worked at Brammer Cabinets, and most recently for Oscar Mayer. In her spare time she enjoyed going to garage sales, thrift shopping, and going to car shows. Above all, her faith and family were most important to her.

Those left to honor her memory are her husband, Jerry Reicks of Davenport; her son, Chad (Sheena) Reicks of Davenport; grandchildren, Mya, Izaiah, and Elijah; sister, Sherry (Dave) Lorentzen of DeWitt; brothers, Al (Kathy) Winslow of Davenport, Loring Winslow of Davenport, Gary (Shelly) Winslow of Camanche, Harry (Catherine) Winslow of Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son in infancy, Joshua.

Online condolences may be shared with Diane's family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr., Bettendorf, IA
Jun
28
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr., Bettendorf, IA
Funeral services provided by:
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are very sorry for your loss
The Hamby family
Other
June 27, 2021
Forever in my heart and soul you will be. Forever I will carry your spirit with me. Forever, forever till we meet again! Love you Diane!!!
Sherry Lorentzen
Family
June 23, 2021
