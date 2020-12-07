Dixie A. Smith

June 28, 1936- December 4, 2020

Dixie A. Smith, 84, formerly of Moline, Illinois, died Friday, December 4, 2020, at Park Vista Assisted Living, East Moline, Illinois.

Private burial is in Rock Island National Cemetery, under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Friends of the Moline Public Library Foundation or Quad City Animal Welfare Center.

The former Dixie Ann Chase was born June 28, 1936, in Hamburg, Arkansas, the daughter of Wilbert and Trena (Bates) Chase. She graduated from Clinton High School in 1954. She married Charles Stuart "Stu" Smith on April 24, 1955, in Clinton, Iowa. He died August 7, 2001.

She was a secretary/paralegal for Califf & Harper PC in Moline prior to becoming a full-time homemaker.

She enjoyed reading, genealogy, and collecting stamps, owl figurines, and Christmas ornaments.

Dixie is survived by her daughter, Kristin (Scott Ladewig) Smith Ladewig of Maryland Heights, Missouri; sister, Barbara (Darrell) Weltzin of DeWitt, Iowa; niece, Michelle (Vicki) Weltzin-Trainer of Davenport, Iowa; nephew, Brad (Jennifer) Weltzin of Taylorsville, Utah; three great-nephews (Ian, Jay, Owen) and one great-niece. (Jacquilynn). She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

