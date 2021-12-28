Dixie Kelly

August 14, 1938-December 23, 2021

Funeral services for Dixie Kelly, 83, of Moline, IL, will be 10 am Thursday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline, IL. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Visitation will be 4-7 pm Wednesday at the funeral home. Mrs Kelly died Thursday, December 23, 2021, at UnityPoint, Rock Island.

Dixie Sedgwick was born August 14, 1938, in Moline, IL, the daughter of Francis and Helen (Pouder) Sedgwick. She married Ernest Kelly January18, 1958, in Rock Island. He passed away June 24, 2011. Dixie can best be described as spunky! She LOVED playing bingo with her sister, Sue. She enjoyed being with family, going to cookouts, parades and fireworks.

Survivors include her children, Sandie (Jim) Southerland, Davenport, IA, Ervin Kelly, June Kelly, Theresa Kelly, and David (Donna) Kelly, all of Moline; 13 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Harry (Georganna) Sedgwick, Emma Sue (David) Goetz, Thomas Sedgwick, Betty Sedgwick, Jackie Sedgwick, and Frank Sedgwick.

Memorials may be made to the family.

