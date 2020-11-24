Dodi D. Bernatz

August 18, 1965-November 7, 2020

DECORAH, IA-Dodi D. Bernatz, age 55, of Decorah, IA, passed away Saturday evening, November 7, 2020 surrounded by family at her home in Decorah after a courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer.

Dodi was born August 18, 1965 to Richard (Dick) Moroney and Verlynn (Henning) Moroney in Davenport, Iowa. She was a 1983 Graduate of Davenport West High School. Dodi graduated from the University of Iowa (BA, Communication Studies) in 1989.

Dodi and her husband Richard Bernatz were married June 1, 1991 in the Danforth Chapel on the University of Iowa campus. That summer, they moved to Decorah, Iowa where Dodi began her 26-year career working for Luther College. Her most recent appointment was in the Academic Dean's office where she was instrumental in assisting with faculty searches. Prior to her work in the Dean's office, she served as the administrative assistant in the Olin Building, the Office of Financial Services, and the International Student Office.

In many ways, Dodi's positive and engaging personality was better suited to the world of commercial retail. She worked as a sales associate at Agora Arts in Decorah. Eventually, Dodi's passion for outdoor, active clothing and accessories led her to a managing position at the Decorah Hatchery. Customers trusted her honest assessment of what attire looked good (and not so good) on them while they scanned the merchandise.

Dodi was an active and loving mother. She and Richard have two children. Benjamin resides in North Dartmouth, MA and is attending law school. Hannah lives in Boston, MA and is a sales team member for Toppling Goliath Brewing of Decorah, IA.

Dodi found pure joy in the simple things in life: HGTV marathons, big salads, rooftop restaurants and bars, live music, bonfires, and last minute road trips. Skiing in Breckenridge, CO and wandering the Island of Nantucket were on the top of her list of activities and places.

odi was love. She lit up every room with her unwavering positive attitude, and infectious laugh. She stood up for what was right, and made sure everyone felt welcomed, seen, and loved. Even in her last moments, she thought of her friends and family first, and herself second. ??

n addition to her husband and children, Dodi is survived by her parents Richard and Verlynn (Henning) Moroney of South Vienna, OH, brother Brian Moroney of Walcott, IA, brother Daron Moroney of Springfield, OH and her grandmother Verna Henning of Walcott, IA.

odi was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather Ernest Henning, and paternal grandmother Beatrice Vance.

Memorials may be given to WMC Hospice, 901 Montgomery St., Decorah, Iowa 52101 or American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

In consideration of concerns regarding Covid-19, Memorial Services will be held at a later date.