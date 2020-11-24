Menu
Dodi D. Bernatz

August 18, 1965-November 7, 2020

DECORAH, IA-Dodi D. Bernatz, age 55, of Decorah, IA, passed away Saturday evening, November 7, 2020 surrounded by family at her home in Decorah after a courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer.

Dodi was born August 18, 1965 to Richard (Dick) Moroney and Verlynn (Henning) Moroney in Davenport, Iowa. She was a 1983 Graduate of Davenport West High School. Dodi graduated from the University of Iowa (BA, Communication Studies) in 1989.

Dodi and her husband Richard Bernatz were married June 1, 1991 in the Danforth Chapel on the University of Iowa campus. That summer, they moved to Decorah, Iowa where Dodi began her 26-year career working for Luther College. Her most recent appointment was in the Academic Dean's office where she was instrumental in assisting with faculty searches. Prior to her work in the Dean's office, she served as the administrative assistant in the Olin Building, the Office of Financial Services, and the International Student Office.

In many ways, Dodi's positive and engaging personality was better suited to the world of commercial retail. She worked as a sales associate at Agora Arts in Decorah. Eventually, Dodi's passion for outdoor, active clothing and accessories led her to a managing position at the Decorah Hatchery. Customers trusted her honest assessment of what attire looked good (and not so good) on them while they scanned the merchandise.

Dodi was an active and loving mother. She and Richard have two children. Benjamin resides in North Dartmouth, MA and is attending law school. Hannah lives in Boston, MA and is a sales team member for Toppling Goliath Brewing of Decorah, IA.

Dodi found pure joy in the simple things in life: HGTV marathons, big salads, rooftop restaurants and bars, live music, bonfires, and last minute road trips. Skiing in Breckenridge, CO and wandering the Island of Nantucket were on the top of her list of activities and places.

odi was love. She lit up every room with her unwavering positive attitude, and infectious laugh. She stood up for what was right, and made sure everyone felt welcomed, seen, and loved. Even in her last moments, she thought of her friends and family first, and herself second. ??

n addition to her husband and children, Dodi is survived by her parents Richard and Verlynn (Henning) Moroney of South Vienna, OH, brother Brian Moroney of Walcott, IA, brother Daron Moroney of Springfield, OH and her grandmother Verna Henning of Walcott, IA.

odi was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather Ernest Henning, and paternal grandmother Beatrice Vance.

Memorials may be given to WMC Hospice, 901 Montgomery St., Decorah, Iowa 52101 or American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

In consideration of concerns regarding Covid-19, Memorial Services will be held at a later date.


Published by Quad-City Times on Nov. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Fjelstul Funeral Home - Decorah
Kimberly Bauer
November 23, 2020
So sorry to learn of Dodi's passing. What a positive person she was! We have the privilege of living in the home she and her family remodeled on Winneshiek Avenue, and Dodi's love of the natural world is demonstrated by the big windows and beautiful backyard here. Our sympathy to the Bernatz family.
Nori Hadley
November 19, 2020
The obituary is a beautiful tribute to Dodi. We are shocked and saddened by her passing. Our thoughts go out to Richard, Ben, and Hannah, and Dodi's many friends.
Martin Klammer
November 17, 2020
Sending my condolences to the family. Dodi and I were in the same graduating class ('83), the last time I saw her was at our 25 year class reunion and she still had that beautiful smile and infectious laugh; she had a beautiful spirit and soul. Heaven definitely gained another angel...RIP Dodi
Kim Teague-Celaya
Friend
November 17, 2020
I was incredibly sad to hear about Dodi and the immense loss her family and friends have endured. My daughter, Evie, and I first met Dodi and her daughter, Hannah, at the Decorah swimming pool visiting hometown Decorah years ago. Since that that time, it was always a bright spot running into Dodi at Agora or the Chick Hatchery whenever back in town! My sincere condolences.
Mary Larson
Acquaintance
November 14, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss, Dodi and I met back in junior high, and attended High school together. She was always a free spirited person who could make you laugh. God has gained another beautiful Angel, and she will be truly missed, yet never to be forgotten. My condolences to her entire family, RIP my friend.
cindy duncan
Friend
November 14, 2020
Richard and family,
I am so very sorry to hear the shocking news of Dodi's death. Please know that I am thinking of you and hope that the happy memories you have of her will help you get through this tough time. My sincere sympathy.
Marty Berg
Coworker
November 13, 2020
Oh, I am so sorry to hear this news. Dodi was, indeed, a beautiful light and a great spirit. My thought and prayers go out to Richard, Ben, Hannah and the rest of her family.
Teresa Hajosy
November 12, 2020
Doug and I send condolences to the Bernstein and Moroney families. The memories of our times together will forever be cherished. RIP dear friend.
Gina Mello
Friend
November 12, 2020
Thinking of your family at this time. We know all to well the disease of breast cancer in our family too. We always remember the “kids” from Walcott school and smile. Praying for peace and comfort in the days ahead. Sincere sympathy.
Ted/Louise Burson
Teacher
November 12, 2020
I’m so sorry for your loss! I grew up with Dodi in Walcott. We went to school together and work at McDonalds together. We had a lot of laughs back then!! She was always smiling! She will be missed greatly!! ❤
Amy Rochau
Friend
November 11, 2020
Just doesn’t seem right to be entering a note on Dodi’s obituary guest site. So sad to learn of her death. We will miss her friendly smile, conversations and zest for life. Prayers for Richard, Ben and Hannah who she loved so much.
Mona Nelson
November 11, 2020
This is a complete shock to us, but we mourn with Richard and the Bernatz family. what a loss to the Luther and Decorah communities. We pray for blessings on the whole family. Carol Gilbertson and Mark Z. Muggli
Carol Gilbertson
November 11, 2020
We were surprised and saddened to hear about Dodi passing . Our hearts go out too Richard and his family.
Tom & Carolyn Clements
Neighbor
November 10, 2020
So deeply sorry for your abrupt, heartbreaking, and tragic loss. May you find peace through your loving memories of Dodi, an extraordinary soul.
Kimberly Bauer
Family
November 10, 2020
My heart aches as do many. I’m going to miss her contagious laugh. She was a happy person and always smiling. My thoughts and prayers go out to Richard, Ben, Hannah and to the rest of her family. R.I.P Dodi.
Jackie Syverson
Friend
November 10, 2020
So sorry to hear of Dodis passing, you are all in our prayers at this hard time. Janet and Gene Uhlenhake
Janet Fadness Uhlenhake
Friend
November 10, 2020
We echo the sentiment of heartache... Dodi was indeed a bright light. She will be missed by many. Our deepest sympathies to Richard, Ben and Hannah. Ann & Dan
Ann & Dan Mansfield
Friend
November 10, 2020
Dodie will be sorely missed by family and friends. I was lucky to count myself as both. Deepest sympathy to her family.
Kevin Henning
Friend
November 10, 2020
Dodi was a lovely person whose smile could light up the room. She will be greatly missed. My deepest sympathy to Richard, Ben, Hannah, and the rest of her family.
Lori Stanley
November 10, 2020
Eternal rest grant unto Dodi, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon her. May the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. And, through Your grace, dear Lord, may Dodi's family, friends, and acquaintances find solace. Amen.
Claude Mertzenich
Coworker
November 9, 2020
This bright light of a woman, her smile, her laugh...she will be greatly missed by so many of us. Sending love to Richard, Ben, and Hannah, and all of Dodi's great friends.
Shirley Vermace
Friend
November 9, 2020
Like most of Decorah, my heart is aching. Dodi was such a light and the epitome of kindness. I will miss her.
Kristin Evenrud
November 9, 2020
Our hearts are hurting and thought and prayers are with us all
Tim & Gloria Sothmann
Family
November 9, 2020
That laugh, that infectious laugh. So sorry for this great loss to the many she held dear.
Barbara Massman
Friend
November 9, 2020
Dodi was always so nice to me, when I lived in the rental home on Winneshiek Ave. Later, as I would see her uptown working, she always remembered me. Her passing is so very sad. My deepest sympathy to the whole family!
Denise Carthey
Friend
November 9, 2020
Dodi was such a wonderful person. We enjoyed many conversations together when we worked together at Luther. She was so proud of her children Ben and Hannah. She will be missed by many.
Jane Miller
Friend
November 9, 2020