Dolores Jane Kunde
ABOUT
Tipton High School
FUNERAL HOME
Fry Funeral Home
220 E. 6th St. East
Tipton, IA

Dolores Jane (Thiering) Kunde

April 4, 2022

TIPTON-Dolores Jane (Thiering) Kunde, 94, of Tipton, passed with the love of her family surrounding her, on Monday, April 4, 2022 while under the care of Mercy Hospital, Iowa City, IA. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 7th from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Fry Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, April 8th at 10:00 am at Trinity Lutheran Church in Tipton. Dolores will be laid to rest in the Inland Cemetery, Bennett, IA. Cards and memorials may be mailed to 203 Sand Trap Circle, Tipton, IA 52772. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Apr. 7, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Fry Funeral Home
