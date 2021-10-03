Don K. Clark

September 23, 1929-September 28, 2021

EUREKA–Don K. Clark, 92, of Bettendorf, IA passed peacefully at home with family by his side on September 28, 2021.

He was born September 23, 1929 near Toledo, IL to the late Frank and Martha Lacy Clark and preceded in death by his brothers, Harold, John and Roger; and sister, Genevieve. He is survived by his sister, Norma Rodgers of Eureka, IL; and several nieces and nephews.

Don graduated from Eastern Illinois U. He owned and operated AADTA Driving School for many years. He also was an elementary school teacher, retiring after 22 years.

Don's faith was an integral part of his life and he was a part of a nondenominational fellowship. He was an avid reader. He was a true gentleman and his family and friends will miss his kindness and humor.

No services will be held. Condolences may be sent to his family at www.deitersfuneralhome.com.