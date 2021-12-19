Don Ghrist

February 24, 1936-December 10, 2021



Don Ghrist of Davenport, formerly of Buffalo, IA, made the journey into eternal life with his bride, Sunny, on Friday, December 10, 2021. Per his wishes there will be no visitation or funeral. His remains will be cremated and he will be laid to rest in Rose Hill Cemetery, Buffalo.

Don Jackson Ghrist was born a son of William P. and Velvie M. Lawing Ghrist on February 24, 1936 in Missouri. He and Suneva "Sunny" McCartney met in Burlington, IA, and were united in marriage on October 26, 1957. They enjoyed over 63 years together on earth until her recent death in January. Don retired from John Deere after 23 years of service.

Don was very proud of his family, enjoying time spent with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He had a passion for all things associated with cinema and television, which had manifested itself from employment in his younger years as a television parts salesperson, when the television industry was still in its infancy. He also enjoyed singing, dancing and listening to country music. One of his greatest pleasures was dining out with his wife; especially any place that served breakfast. ("I love eggs")

Those left to honor his memory include children: Holly (Bob) Franklin, Lillian (George) Arp-Hamilton and Don (Laura) Ghrist; grandchildren: Colby (Rebecca) Lopez, Stephanie (Jimmie, Jr.) Taylor, Suneva (David) Ware, Hans Arp, Heath Arp, James Hamilton, Bryan (Jenny) Ghrist, Allison (Sergio) Garcia; great grandchildren: Roux Lopez, Isabella Taylor, Jimmie Taylor III, Caydence Taylor, Bennie Taylor, Tayia Ware, David Ware, Brianna Arp, Lacey Arp, Hannah Arp, Alex Arp, Anthony Arp, Payton Arp, Austynn Garcia, Sergio Garcia, Jr., Madeline Willers, Caroline Ghrist, Emma Ghrist, and Theodore Ghrist; siblings, Bob (Robin) Ghrist.

He was preceded in death by his wife, parents and siblings: Bill Ghrist, Charlie Ghrist, Violet Sattler.

Published by Quad-City Times from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2021.