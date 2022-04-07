Don A. Hotop

October 2, 1927-April 4, 2022

DAVENPORT-Don A. Hotop, a proud Veteran of the United States Airforce, passed away on April 4, 2022 at Senior Star, Davenport, Iowa. Private family services will be held 2:00pm Thursday, April 7, 2022 at the Runge Mortuary with burial to follow in Pine Hill Cemetery, Davenport. Memorials may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital and condolences may be shared at www.rungemortuary.com.

Don was born in Davenport, Iowa on October 2, 1927 to Albert & Florence Loretta (Hess) Hotop.

He graduated from Davenport (Central) High School where he lettered in baseball, football and basketball. There he met the love of his life, a cute cheerleader named Sally Burnett, whom he married in 1946. She preceded him in death December 24, 2006.

Don was an excellent athlete and exceptional pitcher. He was drafted to pitch for the Red Sox minor league team when he was only a junior in high school. He chose to finish high school and then joined the U.S. Airforce.

After serving his country, he returned to Davenport where he worked for 40 years as a Metallurgist Foreman with Alcoa Aluminum. He was working for another local company and pitching on their baseball team, Alcoa approached him with a job he couldn't refuse and a pitching position on their baseball team. Many championships were won. Yes, he was that good!

Don was a rare coin & gun collector and an avid outdoorsman. Hunting trips locally and to Wyoming, fishing trips to California and The Bahamas and a standing game of golf every Saturday. His fondest memories were marrying his high school sweetheart and pitching a no hitter.

He will be remembered for his dedication to his family, great sense of humor, generosity and his fast ball. No matter how he was feeling when asked, he would always reply with "Super Duper"!

Don is survived by two daughters, Vicky (Steve) Wisely and Becky (Hotop) Bourn; three grandchildren Walker Wisely, Whitney (Jon) Kipp and Rick Bourn Jr.; three great grandchildren, Payge Wisely, Player Wisely, Pryce Wisely and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years Sally (Burnett) Hotop, his parents, brothers Vince and Ron Hotop, sisters Virginette Hotop, Bernice (Arn) Thode, Arline (Marvin) Snyder.

Thank you to the wonderful staff at Senior Star and Genesis Hospice, Davenport.

A special thank you to his grandson, Walker, for his unwavering care, dedication and love for his buddy, gramps.