Don P. Mickelson

October 31, 1933-March 3, 2021

ELDRIDGE-Don P. Mickelson, 87, of Eldridge, formerly of Moline, passed away, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at his residence.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 8, 2021, at Faith Lutheran Church 1611 41st St, Moline, IL 61265. Visitation will be held 1-hr prior at the church. Burial will be at Moline Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, Moline, or American Cancer Society. In accordance with restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a face mask and observe social distancing.

Don was born on October 31, 1933, in Fort Dodge, IA, the son of Miller and Mae (Peterson) Mickelson. He married Carol Elaine Pals on June 17, 1956, in Lytton, IA. Don was a member at Faith Lutheran Church, National Education Association, Blackhawk Retired Teachers Association, Illinois Retired Teachers Association, and University of Northern Iowa Alumni Association. He enjoyed traveling, playing bridge, gardening, feeding birds, and anything to celebrate his Norwegian heritage.

Survivors include his wife, Carol; children, Linda (Leendert) IntVeld, Eldridge, IA, James (Patricia) Mickelson, Cary, NC; brother, Dwane (Janice) Mickelson, Riverside, CA; grandchildren, Caitlin Hancks, Joshua Hancks, Laura (Brian) Schuster, and Diane Mickelson; great grandchildren, Evelyn, Weston, and Brooke Schuster.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and infant brother, Richard Lee.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.