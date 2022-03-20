Donald J. Bartels

June 3, 1931-March 16, 2022

CLINTON-Donald J. Bartels, age 90 of Clinton, passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday, March 22nd at the Pape Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 pm Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Elvira Cemetery.

Don was born in Baldwin, Iowa on June 3, 1931, the son of Johannes and Viola (Busch) Bartels. He graduated from Elvira High School in 1949. Don served with the U.S. Navy, on board the destroyer, USS Ingraham, patrolling the Korean coast during the Korean War. Following his time in the service Don worked as a hired hand on a farm by the airport. He decided he couldn't make a living farming on 9 cent hogs so he continued his education at Bradley University, studying Horology for 2 years, even teaching the class when one of the professors fell ill.

Upon returning to Clinton in 1959, he bought out Bob Shaw and changed the name to Don's Jewelry where he was still working. Don married Marvel Sloppy on August 11, 1952 in Dubuque. Marvel passed away on December 25, 2005. He later married Sandra Van Every on January 2, 2007 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. Don was a member of the Izaak Walton League where he had served as Board President and was the recipient of the Tobin Award. He was a member of the Clinton County Conservation Board where he was actively involved in building the Eco Center at Rock Creek, on the Board of Midwest Pets for Life, the LBPA, and had served as President of the Lyons Stamp Plan. He was known as the "Mole Man" to so many for nearly eradicating the mole population in Clinton, Fulton and TPC Deere Run in Silvis, IL. Don enjoyed spending time with his grandkids, hunting, fishing, trapping, and following the Iowa Hawkeyes. He was proud to have taken the Honor Flight to Washington.

Don is survived by his wife Sandra; his son, Dan (Sheralyn) Bartels of Clinton; 2 step-sons, Ryan (Julie) Van Every of Des Moines and Josh (Kaprice) Van Every of Adel, IA; 9 grandchildren, Janine (Jordan) Zantingh of Pella, IA, Elizabeth (Ian) Knutsen of Huxley, IA, Nicole Rittmer of Boston, MA, Matthew (Jordan) Rittmer of Clinton, Rylee Van Every of Des Moines, Matt (Melanie) Montgomery of Des Moines, and Kimber Van Every, Jace Van Every and Jaxson Van Every all of Adel; 4 great grandchildren, Norah Zantingh, Atticus Knutsen, Ronin Knutsen and Declan Rittmer and a brother, Frederick. He was preceded in death by his parents; his 1st wife, Marvel; 2 brothers, Earl and Harlan; and 2 sisters, Fern and Ellen. Memorials in Don's name may be made to Midwest Pets for Life. Online condolences may be left at www.papefh.com.