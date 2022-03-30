Donald Lee Brick

August 7, 1931-March 27, 2022

BETTENDORF-Memorial services for Donald Lee Brick, 90, of Bettendorf, will be 12:00 pm on Friday at Trinity Lutheran Church, Pleasant Valley, Iowa. Inurnment will follow at Pleasant Valley Cemetery where military rites will be conducted. Family will greet friends from 11:00 am to service time at the church on Friday.

Donald Lee Brick was born August 7, 1931 to Esther (Olm) and Carl C. Brick in rural Brillion, Wisconsin. He married Nancy Schwenn on June 10, 1952 . They were divorced in 1976. He married Dawn Schwartz (Vandemark) on August 10, 1976.

Don attended the University of Wisconsin and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Dairy Technology. He received a commission of 2d Lt. in the Army upon graduation and served in Germany during the Korean War. Upon completion of his military service he was employed by The Borden Company of Rock Island, Illinois. In 1966 he purchased the Model Dairy in Davenport, Iowa which he operated until 1974 when he sold the business to Downings Dairy of Rock Island, Illinois. In December, 1969 he and a partner, Harvey Fest, opened a convenience store and pizza parlor called the Yum Yum Barn in Northwest Davenport. Later they opened a second store in Moline, Illinois. In 1978 the business was sold and Don went into the real estate business with Grampp Realty. Later he formed his own brokerage. In August of 1982 he joined Swiss Valley Farms as Vice President of Manufacturing. After 19 years in this position he retired in 2001.

Don's interests included vintage sports car racing which he participated in for almost 10 years driving a Triumph roadster at multiple race tracks in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, Virginia, and New York. His favorite hobby was flying radio controlled airplanes as a member of the Davenport Radio Control Society. He loved Warbirds of World War II and many models of this era.

Don was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend. His moral compass guided our families both near and far to be the very best humans we could be. It is our hope to honor his example of love, empathy and perseverance. Don never complained about serving others, working hard or any of the suffering he endured with his long Parkinson's battle, he was our hero until the very end.

Don was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Pleasant Valley where he served in many capacities. During his career as Swiss Valley Farms he was a member of the American Dairy Products Institute where he served as a Director for many years and as a President for a term of two years.

Don was preceded in death by his mother and father, brother Carl, sister-in-law Elline, and stepson Cory Dana. Those left to remember Don's life are his wife Dawn, daughters Kari Brick, Sue Briggs (David) Sarah Griffin (John), Andrea Naab (Christian), Adrienne Picchiotti, and son Bradley Schwartz. Don was blessed with 15 grandchildren, Asa, Emele, Adam, Rachel, Travis, Jordan, Lauren, Isabella, James, Jacob, Cayla, Christine, Cole, Joseph, and Sophia, and 9 great grandchildren. He had two faithful dogs that he loved dearly as well, Enzo and Nicko.

Memorials may be directed to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research at P.O. Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.

