Donald E Cook

June 7, 1935-December 12, 2020

Donald E Cook, 86, passed away on December 12, 2020. His wish was to be cremated.

Donald was the son of Donald F and Mary B. Cook. Donald had 2 brothers and 1 sister. Donald married Patricia Allison on August 6, 1955. She preceded him in death on July 8, 1985.

Donald was avid outdoorsman. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. After moving to Arizona he found his new love of gold prospecting. When he passed away he had 7 gold mining claims. Don loved to share his knowledge of mining gold and had many stories to share of his gold prospecting.

Donald owned and operated Cook Construction Company for many years. After Patricia's death he relocated to Arizona where he started CO. Construction Company. He later retired from there in 2005.

Those left to honor his memories are his children, William Cook (Dora) Sun City, Arizona, Barbara Thomson Yarnell, Arizona, Jacqueline (Michael) Kaas Leclaire, Iowa, Daniel Cook (Jeanne) Sun City, Arizona and Steven Cook Phoenix, Arizona. He also has 9 Grandchildren, 17 Great-Grandchildren, and 1 Great-Great-Grandchild. Also a special friend Sharon Walker.

In addition to Patricia, he was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jerry.

Arrangements will be handled by Palm Valley Mortuary Phoenix, Arizona. Private memorial service will be held December 27, 2020. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Leukemia/Lymphoma Society.