Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donald E. Cook
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020

Donald E Cook

June 7, 1935-December 12, 2020

Donald E Cook, 86, passed away on December 12, 2020. His wish was to be cremated.

Donald was the son of Donald F and Mary B. Cook. Donald had 2 brothers and 1 sister. Donald married Patricia Allison on August 6, 1955. She preceded him in death on July 8, 1985.

Donald was avid outdoorsman. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. After moving to Arizona he found his new love of gold prospecting. When he passed away he had 7 gold mining claims. Don loved to share his knowledge of mining gold and had many stories to share of his gold prospecting.

Donald owned and operated Cook Construction Company for many years. After Patricia's death he relocated to Arizona where he started CO. Construction Company. He later retired from there in 2005.

Those left to honor his memories are his children, William Cook (Dora) Sun City, Arizona, Barbara Thomson Yarnell, Arizona, Jacqueline (Michael) Kaas Leclaire, Iowa, Daniel Cook (Jeanne) Sun City, Arizona and Steven Cook Phoenix, Arizona. He also has 9 Grandchildren, 17 Great-Grandchildren, and 1 Great-Great-Grandchild. Also a special friend Sharon Walker.

In addition to Patricia, he was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jerry.

Arrangements will be handled by Palm Valley Mortuary Phoenix, Arizona. Private memorial service will be held December 27, 2020. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Leukemia/Lymphoma Society.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 18, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Memorial service
IA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
I just found out about Don's passing. I am so very sorry. He was a good man and I loved him like a dad. The world is less bright without him finding gold. He lived a great life.
Lori Boley
January 17, 2021
A great man
Paul Bunts
December 22, 2020
My sympathies to you all for the loss of your Dad. He will be dearly missed by all I´m sure.
Shelley Stock
December 19, 2020
Gone but not forgotten.
Judy
December 18, 2020
Sorry to hear of big dons passing. Worked for Don in Iowa and still carry the work ethnics I learned from him today. No worries if the mother load of gold is in heaven big don will find it.
Dave kelso
December 18, 2020
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results