Donald W. Drumm

December 2, 1932-December 6, 2020

Donald W. Drumm, 88, of Davenport passed away peacefully December 6, 2020 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.

Don was born December 2, 1932 in rural Blue Grass, Iowa to Hugo and Gertrude (Muth) Drumm. He graduated from Davenport High School in 1951 and served in the U.S. Army from 1953-1955 as a military policeman in Germany. He was united in marriage to Arlene Brix on September 24, 1955 and was devoted to her until her death on August 25, 2015 after nearly 60 years of marriage. Together they had three daughters, 7 grandchildren, and one great granddaughter.

Don was a machinist and supervisor at Alcoa for 38 years (1955 - 1993), a member of the Moose Club, and a longtime member and volunteer at St Paul Lutheran Church. Don loved spending time with his family, working in the yard, playing cards, and watching the Iowa Hawkeyes and Chicago Cubs. Another of Don's favorite pastimes was bowling. He was president of the Hawkeye Bowling League for over 50 years and president of the Greater Davenport Bowling Association which inducted him into their Hall of Fame in 1999. A later highlight was when he was able to share the experience of the Honor Flight of the Quad Cities with his daughter Kelly.

Those left to honor his memory include daughters, Kelly (Tom) Janoski, Davenport, Terri (Eddie) Boylston, Ames, Iowa, and Kristi (Tom) Conway, Rosemount, Minnesota; grandchildren, Sean (Sarah) Conway, Eric (Sami) Conway, Luke Conway, Sara Conway, Orion (fiancée, Danielle Sitzman) Boylston, Payton Boylston; and great granddaughter Ruthie Conway.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, grandson Quinn Boylston, and brother Wayne Drumm.