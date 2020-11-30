Donald E. Lind

June 11, 1950 - November 28, 2020

Donald E. Lind, 70, of Moline, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family.

A live-streamed words of remembrance will be from 4:00 pm to 4:30 pm on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. A public visitation will follow from 4:30 pm to 7:00 pm at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Visitors will be required to wear face masks, practice social distancing, and number of visitors in facility will be monitored by funeral home staff. Private inurnment will be at Moline Memorial Park Cemetery, Moline. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Don was born on June 11, 1950 in Rock Island, the son of Raymond and Dorothy (Sutter) Lind. He married Maria (Marquez) Stoneburner on April 17, 2002 in Moline. He retired from Roadway Express as a dock worker. Don was part of the Teamsters Union Local #371, Rock Island, and was active with the Patriot Guard Riders.

Don is survived by his wife, Maria Lind; children, Amber Barnes, Jacob Neubert, and Jared Neubert; step-son, Aaron Stoneburner; step-daughter, Amy Stoneburner; grandchildren, Nicholas Stoneburner, Hope Morgan, Chloe Stoneburner, Jordan Stoneburner, Addie Stoneburner, Amelia Stoneburner, and Annessa Myers; and siblings, Pam (Greg) Young, Mike Lind, and Ray Lind. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Lynn Eckler.

