Donald E. Epping
FUNERAL HOME
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA

Donald E. Epping

September 14, 2021

DAVENPORT-Donald E. Epping, 90, a resident of Davenport, died Wednesday, September 8, 2021 with his loving wife by his side.

Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Davenport. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. A Rosary will be recited at 3:30 p.m. followed by a prayer service and visitation from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Monday, September 13th at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. There will be additional visitation Tuesday at church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the mass.

Don was born to Herman and Marie (Pohlman) Epping. He married

Suzanne Miclot May 1, 1954, in Davenport. Don worked for the Rock

Island Arsenal in quality assurance, retiring in 1988.

Don was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. Don was a

loving husband and father with a tough, yet kind character and a unique sense of humor. He supported youth sports including Little League for many years, as a coach and fan. Don enjoyed bowling and spending time with his family.

Those left to honor Don's memory include his wife, Sue, children: Ken (Jane) Epping, St. Petersburg, FL, Tom (Cheryl) Epping, Mesa, AZ, Debbie Blocker, Davenport, Joe (Cindi) Epping, Bettendorf, Sally (Bart) Hofeldt, Spirit Lake, IA, Jean Moeller, Fremont, IA and Bob (Tricia) Epping, Flower Mound, Texas; 20 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren, and sister, Mary Lou Pacha, Davenport. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings: Patricia Ripley, Robert Epping, Paul Epping, Richard Epping, John Epping, Eugene Epping, and son-in-law, Larry Blocker.

Online remembrances may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Rosary
3:30p.m.
Halligan Mccabe Devries Funeral Home
614 N Main Street, Davenport, IA
Sep
13
Prayer Service
3:45p.m.
Halligan Mccabe Devries Funeral Home
614 N Main Street, Davenport, IA
Sep
13
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Halligan Mccabe Devries Funeral Home
614 N Main Street, Davenport, IA
Sep
14
Service
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
916 E. Rusholme St, Davenport, IA
Sep
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
916 E. Rusholme St, Davenport, IA
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
What a great man, such a good friend to my father Darrell Arnold. So many stories. Condolences to you Sue and your family.
Mark Arnold
September 12, 2021
