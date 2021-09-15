I met Don about 30 years ago. We had lost contact; but I was overjoyed to learn of his work in the prisons. From time to time I donated Bibles which he in turn sent to our incarcerated brethren.
I love this dear man. Although I am sad at learning of his passing- at the same I realize this is all of God. Obviously this good and faithful servant had run his race.
Rocco Benedetto Rubino
Friend
January 18, 2022
I'm so sorry for your loss. Don was a good man, boss and a friend who was always glad to see you. He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved his family. He enjoyed doing his missionary trips and will be greatly missed