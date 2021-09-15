Menu
Donald Furan
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021

Donald Furan

May 17, 1944-September 3, 2021

Donald Furan of Donahue, IA passed away on September 3, 2021. Memorial services to be held at Coram Deo Bible Church in Davenport on September 18th at 1pm with visitation until 4pm.


Published by Quad-City Times on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Memorial Gathering
Coram Deo Bible Church
Davenport , IA
Sep
18
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Coram Deo Bible Church
Davenport , IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I met Don about 30 years ago. We had lost contact; but I was overjoyed to learn of his work in the prisons. From time to time I donated Bibles which he in turn sent to our incarcerated brethren. I love this dear man. Although I am sad at learning of his passing- at the same I realize this is all of God. Obviously this good and faithful servant had run his race.
Rocco Benedetto Rubino
Friend
January 18, 2022
I'm so sorry for your loss. Don was a good man, boss and a friend who was always glad to see you. He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved his family. He enjoyed doing his missionary trips and will be greatly missed
Cindy Granger
September 15, 2021
