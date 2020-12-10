Donald P. Gau

July 21, 1930-December 8, 2020

Donald P. Gau, the son of Herman and Anna (Mulligan) Gau, was born in Dubuque, Iowa July 21, 1930. He died Tuesday December 8th at Silver Crest Assisted Living, Davenport. He was a graduate of St. Ambrose Academy, class of 49.

Funeral Services and a Mass of Christian Burial for Donald will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church, Davenport. Visitation will be prior to mass from 9:00 am until service time at 10:00am. Due to the current health crisis, masks must be worn and social distancing respected. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Halligan-McCabe-Devries Funeral Home assisted his family with arrangements.

Don married Darlene Marie Gilmore on September 8, 1951 at St. Paul's Catholic Church. They celebrated 67 years of marriage prior to her passing in July, 2019.

He was employed as a milk delivery person for 38 years, with Iowana Farms, Downing All Star Dairy and Swiss Valley Farms, where he retired from Teamster Union #371. He also worked 12 years for the Mississippi Bend AEA.

Don was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, honorary member of the Knights of Columbus #532, American Legion Post 26 and former member of the Elks Lodge. He proudly served our country for six years in the Army National Guard Medics, achieving the rank of Staff Sergeant. He was also a member of the Ambrose 49ers.

Don loved his wife Darlene and loved very much his son Tim (Jo Dee) Gau, daughter Lynnette "Lynne" Lorenzen and was very proud of his grandchildren Kelly (Terry) Peeters, Dustin (Betsy) Gau, Sara Lorenzen and Scott Lorenzen; great-grandson Clayton Nettleton and lady friend, Mary Lou Sampson.

Don had a great life and enjoyed every minute of it. He also enjoyed his many friends all the people he met and worked with throughout his life. Don enjoyed golf and playing cards. Memorials may be made to King's Harvest Pet Rescue.

His family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to nurses, Stephanie and Mandy and the staff at Silver Crest; as well as the Serene Care Hospice nurses, Janice, Rachel and Carrise, for their loving care in the final weeks of his life.

He was preceded in death by his wife, granddaughter, Rebecca Lorenzen, and his brother and great friend, Joe Gau.

