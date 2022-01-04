Donald R. Hartwig

January 6, 1925-December 31, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Donald R. Hartwig, 96, of Rock Island, passed away December 31, 2021. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, January 5, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island. Can be viewed online via https://vimeo.com/662012148. Visitation will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 4, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Burial with military honors will be in Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Face masks are required. Memorials may be made to Alleman High School or St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island.

Donald was born January 6, 1925, in Rock Island to William and Grace (Hall) Hartwig. Donald graduated from Rock Island High School, attended St. Ambrose College in Davenport, and graduated with a Mechanical Engineering degree from Iowa State University.

Donald married Beverly Ann Waters on January 20, 1951, in Moline. They shared 71 years of marriage and raised five children.

Donald served overseas during World War II as an Army PFC in 2nd Armored Division.

Donald was employed as a Product Design Engineer at John Deere Plow Planter Works in Moline for over 32 years.

Donald loved playing tennis and coached boys and girls tennis at Alleman, United Township, and Rock Island High Schools. While tennis was his passion, he also enjoyed golfing, fishing, and playing cards. He was a member of the In-Fisherman Club for over 40 years and the American Society of Mechanical Engineers. He was active at St. Pius X Catholic Church, where he was a founding member.

Survivors include his beloved wife, Beverly, and children, Kathleen Hartwig, and Judith (John) Johnson, Rock Island, James (Martha) Hartwig, Robins, IA, Robert (Marcia) Hartwig, Princeton, IL, and Jack Hartwig, Sterling Heights, MI, six grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents.

