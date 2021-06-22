Donald L. Holmes

May 9, 1932-June 17, 2021

DAVENPORT-Donald L. Holmes, 89, of Davenport, IA, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021 at home with his wife by his side. Funeral Services will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, June 25, at Weerts Funeral Home in Davenport. Visitation will be two hours prior, from 12:00 p.m. noon to 2:00 p.m., Friday, June 25, also at Weerts Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Pine Hill Cemetery in Davenport. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com

Donald was born May 9, 1932 to Ora and Laurine (Hooper) Holmes in Davenport, IA. He graduated from Mooseheart High School in Mooseheart, IL. Following High School, Donald proudly served in the U.S Marines Corps from 1951 to 1954. On June 28, 1958, Donald was united in marriage to Deanna Lange at First Christian Church in Davenport. He spent his career working as a painter for Alcoa for 30 years until retirement in 1989. Donald was a member of the Moose Lodge. He loved spending most of his free time with his beloved grandchildren, fishing and taking care of his yard.

Donald will be dearly missed by his wife, Deanna; grandchildren, Brittni (Adam) DeGreve, Courtney (Jarus) Henning, and Bryce Holmes; two great grandchildren, Vivian and Amelia; and two sisters: Beverly and Barb. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Dave; and three siblings.