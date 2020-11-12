Menu
Donald K. "Don" Goellnitz
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020

Donald "Don" K. Goellnitz

September 12, 1932-November 10, 2020

BETTENDORF-Donald "Don" K. Goellnitz, 88, of Bettendorf, Iowa went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. He passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. Private family burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Those attending are asked to wear a mask and to observe social distancing. Memorials may be directed to Unity Point Hospice.

Don was born on September 12, 1932 in Davenport, the son of Otto and Icle (Starr) Goellnitz. He graduated from Davenport Central High School. On June 2, 1956, he was united in marriage to Yvonne M. Gaier in Davenport. Don served in the Iowa National Guard for 15 years. He retired from the Rock Island Arsenal in 1983 after 35 years of service. Don was a devoted husband, father, and "papa" to his grandchildren. Don found great pleasure in serving and volunteering. He served as a deacon in the church. He sold books for the Full Gospel Businessmen Fellowship. He served at meal sites for CASI. He enjoyed wood working, reading and fishing. His happy disposition was always whistling and singing. His love for the Lord was most evident.

Those left to honor his memory are his wife of 64 years, Yvonne Goellnitz of Bettendorf; children, David (Cindy) Goellnitz of North English, Iowa, Dawn (Rob) McNabb of Silvis, Illinois, Michael (Brenda) Goellnitz of Davenport; 8 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-father, Clarence Wright; sisters, Lois Keeney, Betty Foley, Barbara Christensen; and brothers, Richard and Robert Goellnitz.

Online condolences may be shared with Don's family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Visitation
9:30a.m.
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr, Bettendorf, IA 52722
Nov
14
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr, Bettendorf, IA 52722
Funeral services provided by:
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
