Donald "Don" Kopf

August 17, 1962-June 28, 2021

WALCOTT-Donald "Don" Kopf, 58, of Walcott, IA passed away after a long courageous battle with Pancreatic Cancer on Monday, June 28, 2021. There will be a visitation on Friday, July 2, 2021 from 4-7pm at Weerts Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 10am at Weerts Funeral Home; burial to follow at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials in Don's memory may be made to the Mayo Clinic Cancer Research 200 First Street SW Rochester, MN 55905.

Don was born on August 17, 1962 in Davenport, Iowa to Kenneth and Beverly "Sal" Kopf. After high school, Don went on to study at St. Ambrose University. He worked at Valley Construction for 42 years, ending his career as Division Manager. He was also a member of the Local 309 Laborers Union in Rock Island for 42 years. On June 3, 1989, he was united in marriage to Kim Redmond. Don was a true outdoorsman, loved hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, and having bonfires with his family. He enjoyed RC Planes and watching his son Derrick fly them. Don's greatest joy however, was playing with his grandsons.

Those left to honor his memory are his wife of 32 years, Kim; his children Jenae (Aaron) Spickermann and Derrick (Katie Dietz) Kopf; grandsons Kai, Blake, and Tyce Spickermann; siblings Tess Theros, Kenny (Vicky) Kopf, and Tony (Danielle) Kopf; mother in law Judy Redmond, brother in law Keith Redmond, sister in law Dawn (Dave) Bolen; many nieces and nephews; and many special fur babies. He was preceded in death by his parents Ken and Sal, father in law Robert Redmond; and sister in law Becki Kopf.

Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting his obituary at www.weertsfh.com