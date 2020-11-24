Donald Louis Lindquist, Sr.

October 18, 1968 - November 13, 2020

Davenport - Donald Louis Lindquist, Sr., 52, of Davenport, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at his home.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Donald was born October 18, 1968 in Davenport.

Donald lived for Hawkeye football. He had a passion for music and had played in the High School Marching Band. He frequented many different music establishments and had met many different bands during his life. He found joy being outdoors and camping. He loved his son more than anything and they would spend time together camping at Scott County Park enjoying food over the fire. Donald also loved going to see movies, especially Marvel and, of course, his cats.

Those left to honor his memory include his son Donald Lindquist, Jr.; mother Mary Rita Garcia; brother Joseph A. Lindquist; and a large extended family.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother Mary A. Garcia and grandfather Albert Garcia.