Donald Russell Margenthaler

January 8, 1938-March 18, 2021

NAPLES, FL-Donald Russell Margenthaler, age 83, formerly of Moline, IL, passed away peacefully, next to his wife Sherry, in his home in Naples, FL on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 10:00 p.m.

Donald was born on January 8, 1938 in Pinckneyville, IL, a son to Russell H. "Mackey" and Dorothy May (Gemmill) Margenthaler. On September 6, 1958 he married his high school sweetheart, Sherry Verdene Craig at the United Methodist Church, Pinckneyville, IL and she survives. After graduating from Southern Illinois University with a degree in Business he served in the US Air Force as an officer in the Strategic Air Patrol and was honorably discharged as a Second Lieutenant in 1963. Then began his long career with John Deere. During his tenure he worked in various human resource and labor relations positions ultimately retiring as Director of Community Relations and President of John Deere Foundation. A local Quad City paper aptly called him the father of John Deere Commons as he was a member of a team of community leaders who had a vision to develop Moline's Riverfront. He served in leadership positions on a variety of community organizations that included Renew Moline and East Moline, Airport Authority, United Way, Chamber of Commerce of Upper Rock Island County, Quad City Arts, Youth Hope (Christian Friendliness) and the American Cancer Society to name a few. Donald was a member of the United Methodist Church, Pinckneyville, IL. He was very active in Riverside United Methodist Church Moline, IL and was a Moline Rotarian.

Survivors include his wife of sixty-two plus years, Sherry Margenthaler of Naples, FL formally of Moline IL; one son, Russell Douglas (Leann) Margenthaler of Moline, IL; one daughter, Jacki Margenthaler (Max) Guinn of Naples, FL; five grandchildren, Joshua (Briana) Guinn of Dallas TX. Emily Guinn of Chapel Hill NC, Zac Margenthaler of Fulton IL, Caitee Margenthaler of Waukee IA, and Nate Margenthaler of Denver CO; two great-grandchildren, Lucas and Eliana Guinn of Dallas TX; and one brother, Jack (Mary Beth) Margenthaler of Naples, FL.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held at the First United Methodist Church, Pinckneyville, IL on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Milton Bost (Don's nephew) officiating. A live feed of the service will be available on the Pyatt Funeral Home Facebook page. Interment will be at Mueller Hill Cemetery, Pinckneyville, IL after which the family would like to invite you to a luncheon at Beaucoup Baptist Church, Pinckneyville, IL

Visitation will be Tuesday, March 23, 2021 from 9am until 11:00am at the First United Methodist Church, Pinckneyville, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to a family designated memorial, Youth Hope of the Quad Cities, Riverside United Methodist Church or a charity of your choosing.

Due to Covid-19 virus, social distancing will be enforced and all attendees are asked to wear a mask.

Pyatt Funeral Home, Pinckneyville, IL has been entrusted with the arrangements.