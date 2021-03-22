Menu
Donald Russell Margenthaler
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pyatt Funeral Home - Pinckneyville
309 South Main St
Pinckneyville, IL

Donald Russell Margenthaler

January 8, 1938-March 18, 2021

NAPLES, FL-Donald Russell Margenthaler, age 83, formerly of Moline, IL, passed away peacefully, next to his wife Sherry, in his home in Naples, FL on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 10:00 p.m.

Donald was born on January 8, 1938 in Pinckneyville, IL, a son to Russell H. "Mackey" and Dorothy May (Gemmill) Margenthaler. On September 6, 1958 he married his high school sweetheart, Sherry Verdene Craig at the United Methodist Church, Pinckneyville, IL and she survives. After graduating from Southern Illinois University with a degree in Business he served in the US Air Force as an officer in the Strategic Air Patrol and was honorably discharged as a Second Lieutenant in 1963. Then began his long career with John Deere. During his tenure he worked in various human resource and labor relations positions ultimately retiring as Director of Community Relations and President of John Deere Foundation. A local Quad City paper aptly called him the father of John Deere Commons as he was a member of a team of community leaders who had a vision to develop Moline's Riverfront. He served in leadership positions on a variety of community organizations that included Renew Moline and East Moline, Airport Authority, United Way, Chamber of Commerce of Upper Rock Island County, Quad City Arts, Youth Hope (Christian Friendliness) and the American Cancer Society to name a few. Donald was a member of the United Methodist Church, Pinckneyville, IL. He was very active in Riverside United Methodist Church Moline, IL and was a Moline Rotarian.

Survivors include his wife of sixty-two plus years, Sherry Margenthaler of Naples, FL formally of Moline IL; one son, Russell Douglas (Leann) Margenthaler of Moline, IL; one daughter, Jacki Margenthaler (Max) Guinn of Naples, FL; five grandchildren, Joshua (Briana) Guinn of Dallas TX. Emily Guinn of Chapel Hill NC, Zac Margenthaler of Fulton IL, Caitee Margenthaler of Waukee IA, and Nate Margenthaler of Denver CO; two great-grandchildren, Lucas and Eliana Guinn of Dallas TX; and one brother, Jack (Mary Beth) Margenthaler of Naples, FL.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held at the First United Methodist Church, Pinckneyville, IL on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Milton Bost (Don's nephew) officiating. A live feed of the service will be available on the Pyatt Funeral Home Facebook page. Interment will be at Mueller Hill Cemetery, Pinckneyville, IL after which the family would like to invite you to a luncheon at Beaucoup Baptist Church, Pinckneyville, IL

Visitation will be Tuesday, March 23, 2021 from 9am until 11:00am at the First United Methodist Church, Pinckneyville, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to a family designated memorial, Youth Hope of the Quad Cities, Riverside United Methodist Church or a charity of your choosing.

Due to Covid-19 virus, social distancing will be enforced and all attendees are asked to wear a mask.

Pyatt Funeral Home, Pinckneyville, IL has been entrusted with the arrangements.


I just learned of Don's passing, my condolences to all the family. Don was a Rotarian and when I would visit the Moline club he was always friendly and gracious, the Rotarians will miss him.
Tom Ahlstrand
April 2, 2021
I made friends with Don made it years ago and we used to spend Thursday nights at Sam Sable's at the sauna. Sorry to hear of his passing
Paul H Jones jr.
March 24, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. You are n my thoughts and prayers .
Andrea Siefker
March 23, 2021
Jacki, I am so sorry to read about your dad´s passing. What a wonderful man he was. As a newbie w/Deere back in the day, your dad was kind, welcoming and supportive of all who were lucky enough to cross paths with him. May he Rest In Peace. Please know you & your family are in our thoughts & prayers.
Mary & Kim Winters
March 23, 2021
We are so sad to learn of Don's passing. Of the dozens of Gemmill family members who use to get together on special occasions in Cutler during the 1950s, only my sister Joyce, Don's brother Jack, and I remain. Our condolences to Sherry and Don's family.
Mike and Patty Gemmill
Family
March 23, 2021
We are so saddened to hear of Don's passing. We had so many fun times together. He will be sorely missed. May your wonderful and proud memories of Don sustain you forever.
Joyce amd Dan Holland
March 23, 2021
Don Margenthaler left his indelible fingerprints forever embossed on the highly successful Downtown Moline Mississippi Riverfront! His passion for revitalizing the City of Moline on behalf of Deere & Company has paid, and will continue to pay priceless community dividends. Not only was he instrumental in the concepting and funding of the John Deere Commons including the civic center, but he played a key role in the creation of Renew Moline and set the stage for decades of rebuilding the exact same land where John Deere built his world renown, multinational agricultural powerhouse company. Don was a leader extraordinaire. He skillfully navigated and led what seemed unsurmountable feats of rebirth and growth leaving a legacy that is now one of the Quad City's most definable iconic places attracting people worldwide. I fondly recall his mentorship and sound advice when I was selected as the first paid Executive Director for Renew, particularly how to work successfully in a public-private partnership with the city government (most often quietly behind the scenes), and to protect the unique economic development model of planning, partnering and funding of a well-crafted vision strategy. Few today know of his key role and the impact on generations to come who will benefit from, enjoy and study a textbook American urban renewal renaissance. Rest well with God Don, and thank you for your unsung contributions!
Jim Bowman
March 23, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the entire family. I knew Don from Deere and always appreciated what a nice man he was.
Joanne MacVey
March 22, 2021
Sherry, Jackie and the entire Margenthlaler family. Our memories of Don are filled with enjoyment and thanks for the many significant contributions he made to our Company and community. God bless you all, John and Sue
John Lawson
March 22, 2021
My deepest sympathy on the loss of your husband. Don was my first boss when I was hired by John Deere. He was a great caring man.
Carol Anderson Mumma
March 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results