Donald W. Saeugling

February 27, 1953-December 27, 2021

Donald W. Saeugling, 68, of Maquoketa, Iowa, died unexpectedly Monday, December 27, 2021, in his home.

Don was born February 27, 1953, to Donald B. and Marjorie (Schwendinger) Saeugling in Dubuque, Iowa. After graduating from St. Joseph High School, Don began working for John Deere in Dubuque. He retired from John Deere in Mt. Joy in 2006. After retiring, Don farmed and was an over the road truckdriver.

He enjoyed hunting, camping, fishing, Sturgis, traveling, vanilla ice cream and Dr. Pepper. He loved spending time with his kids and grandkids.

He will be missed by his children, Barbara Saeugling of West Des Moines, Donald G. (Carly) Saeugling of LeClaire, and Catherine (Peter) Holmes, of Clinton; grandchildren, Dylan, Tabitha, Hunter, Brayden, Bryce, Natalia, and Olivia; a great-granddaughter, Hayzel; siblings, Karen Hunt, Suzie (Leon) Trenkamp, Judy (Todd) Ames, and Peter (Tracey) Saeugling; the love of his life, Rita Kutsch; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the service time of 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 7, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church 202 2nd Avenue S.E., Farley, Iowa. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Farley.

Condolences may be expressed and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.