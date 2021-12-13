Donald "Don" Shewry

October 4, 1931-December 10, 2021

Donald "Don" Shewry, 90, of Bettendorf, Iowa; passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021 at the Clarissa C Cook Hospice House. Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 from 5-8pm at Weerts Funeral Home. Funeral service will be on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 10:30am Weerts Funeral Home; the Masonic Service will begin at 10:30am. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials in Don's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to the Shriner's Children's Hospital.

Don was born on October 4, 1931 to Charles and Edna Shewry in Davenport, Iowa. He was united in marriage to Donna DeFoer on May 13, 1950; she preceded him in death. Don later married Phyllis Straub on August 22, 2009. Don was the President and CEO of Tri City Fabricating and Welding Company Inc., he retired in 1999. He was a member of the Fraternal Lodge 221, he was a member for 50 years. Don was also with the Mohassan Grotto for 50 years and a past Monarch in 1967, member of the Scottish Rite and a 32° Mason. Member of the Kaaba Shrine, past member of the Royal Order of Jesters, past president of the Jesters, and a member of the Royal Order of Crabs. A former member of the Davenport Rotary Club, as a member he gave three firetrucks. Two of the trucks went to Guatemala and one went to Honduras. Don was a past member of the Davenport Yacht Club and past commodore. He was also a member of the American Historical Truck Society and had his own collection of over 30 restored antique trucks. In 1963, Tri City Fabricating built the seats for the Arch in St. Louis and the nose cone for some of the first rockets based off of blue prints from a professor at the University of Iowa.

Those left to honor his memory are his wife, Phyllis Straub-Shewry; children Debbi (Ken) Mann and Dana (Brenda) Shewry; grandchildren: Shaney (Randy) Ford, Lacy (Brandon) Skahill, Saree (Justin) Hahn, Corey (Kiristie) Mann, and Whitney (Scott) Horrell; and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife Donna, his parents, and two sisters Eve Corbin and Shirli Campbell.

