Donald E. Soppeland

January 24, 1945-December 13, 2021

Donald E. Soppeland, 76, a resident of LeClaire, Iowa died on Monday, December 13, 2021, at the Kahl Home for the Aged in Davenport, Iowa.

A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, December 18, 2021at the McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for an educational fund for his granddaughters.

He was born on January 24, 1945, in Whitewater Springs, West Virginia, the son of Herb and Margaret (Parker) Soppeland. On April 26, 2005, he was united in marriage to Dorothy Harper DeCoster in New Orleans, Louisiana.

In earlier years, Don worked as a bricklayer until he was injured. Following his recovery, he was proud to say, he "worked as a junkman" until his retirement.

He was an avid fan of stock car racing and enjoyed watching NASCAR.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Dorothy; his son, Ken (Amanda) Roy of Oxford, Iowa; his stepdaughter, Emily Martin of Rock Island, Illinois; his grandchildren, Cameron, Christopher, Carter, Connor, Bella, Jax and Scarlett; his brother, Robert (Donna) Soppeland in California; and his niece, Malia Threadgill of Seattle, Washington.

Don was preceded in death by his stepson, Kyle DeCoster; and by his parents.

