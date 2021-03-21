Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donald E. Stewart Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA

Donald E. Stewart Sr.

May 26, 1938-March 18, 2021

Donald E. Stewart Sr., 82, of Long Grove, Iowa passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Genesis Medical Center – East Campus, Davenport.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Davenport. Visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday evening at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf. Those attending are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing. Burial will be in Oakdale Memorial Gardens, Davenport. Memorials may be directed to Immanuel Lutheran Church, the Davenport Izaak Walton League, or to Shriner's Hospital for Children.

Don was born May 26, 1938 in Davenport, the son of Roy and Elizabeth (Andrews) Stewart. On May 27, 1961 he was united in marriage to Janice E. Jones in Moline, Illinois. Prior to his retirement in 2001, Don worked as a bricklayer for 44 years. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and the Bricklayers & Allied Craftsmen Union – Local #6 of Rock Island. Don enjoyed crappie fishing with his grandson, Ben "Shadow", his daughter, Kathy, and his buddy, George. He also enjoyed deer hunting, stock car and dirt track racing, and watching NASCAR.

Those left to honor his memory are his wife, Janice Stewart of Long Grove; daughter, Kathy (Jeff) Schulz of Long Grove; sons, Tom Stewart of Davenport, Don Stewart Jr. of Davenport, Danny (Kelley) Stewart of New Liberty, Iowa; sisters, Neva Aldene, Mary Crafton, Betty Kadlec, Nancy Thornton, Julie Campbell; brothers, Glen Stewart, Bobby Stewart, Larry Stewart; 8 grandchildren, Anna, Ally, Ben "Shadow", Lily, Laynee, Daniel Jr., Genevieve, Stephanie; a great-grandson, Edward; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Ethel Stock; and brothers, Kenneth, Leroy, Walter, Ronald, and Dennis Stewart.

Online condolences may be shared with Don's family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr., Bettendorf, IA
Mar
24
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Immanuel Lutheran Church
3834 Rockingham Road, Davenport, IA
Funeral services provided by:
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Danny I just saw the passing of your dad. So sorry to hear. You,Kelley,and family are in our prayers. May God wrap His loving arms around you during this time of sorrow and give you peace and comfort.
Ron and Shelly Ranfeld
March 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results