Donald E. Stewart Sr.

May 26, 1938-March 18, 2021

Donald E. Stewart Sr., 82, of Long Grove, Iowa passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Genesis Medical Center – East Campus, Davenport.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Davenport. Visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday evening at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf. Those attending are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing. Burial will be in Oakdale Memorial Gardens, Davenport. Memorials may be directed to Immanuel Lutheran Church, the Davenport Izaak Walton League, or to Shriner's Hospital for Children.

Don was born May 26, 1938 in Davenport, the son of Roy and Elizabeth (Andrews) Stewart. On May 27, 1961 he was united in marriage to Janice E. Jones in Moline, Illinois. Prior to his retirement in 2001, Don worked as a bricklayer for 44 years. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and the Bricklayers & Allied Craftsmen Union – Local #6 of Rock Island. Don enjoyed crappie fishing with his grandson, Ben "Shadow", his daughter, Kathy, and his buddy, George. He also enjoyed deer hunting, stock car and dirt track racing, and watching NASCAR.

Those left to honor his memory are his wife, Janice Stewart of Long Grove; daughter, Kathy (Jeff) Schulz of Long Grove; sons, Tom Stewart of Davenport, Don Stewart Jr. of Davenport, Danny (Kelley) Stewart of New Liberty, Iowa; sisters, Neva Aldene, Mary Crafton, Betty Kadlec, Nancy Thornton, Julie Campbell; brothers, Glen Stewart, Bobby Stewart, Larry Stewart; 8 grandchildren, Anna, Ally, Ben "Shadow", Lily, Laynee, Daniel Jr., Genevieve, Stephanie; a great-grandson, Edward; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Ethel Stock; and brothers, Kenneth, Leroy, Walter, Ronald, and Dennis Stewart.

