Donald Stoffa

December 24, 1955-December 8, 2021

Donald A. Stoffa, 65, of Davenport, IA passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Clarissa Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, IA after a three-month battle with Glioblastoma brain cancer.

Donald was born December 24, 1955 in Knoxville, IA. He earned his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Education from Northeast Missouri State University. Donald retired as a Colonel in the U.S. Army after 26 years of service. He then worked as an Inspector General at the U.S. Army Sustainment Command, Rock Island Arsenal, retiring in November 2021.

Donald was a devoted Christian and an active member of Coram Deo Bible Church. He enjoyed gardening, biking RAGBRAI, visiting his grandchildren, shopping at farmer's markets, and playing with his dog, Jasper.

Donald married his high school sweetheart, Julie Beadle, on February 11, 1979 in Albia, IA. They had three children; Wyatt (Caroline) Stoffa, Clive, IA, Sarah (John) Meier, Colorado Springs, CO, Murray (Heather) Stoffa, Baldwin, WI, as well as seven grandchildren. Julie preceded him in death on May 11, 2012. He married Dianne Ross-Wheeler on July 3, 2017 in Moline, IL and was a loving dad to her 3 children; Brenda, Kristina, and Bradley Wheeler of Moline, IL.

He is also survived by his brothers; Den (Christine) Stoffa, Ankeny, IA and Jeff (Marge) Stoffa, Albia, IA; He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Barbara (Silvers) Stoffa.

Visitation will be 4-6pm Friday, December 17, 2021 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline, IL. Funeral service will be Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Coram Deo Bible Church, Davenport, IA; visitation will be 10am, service at 11am (livestream on Coram Deo Bible Church Facebook page). Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com. Burial will be at a later date at the Rock Island Arsenal National Cemetery with military honors.