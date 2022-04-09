Donald Victor Sutton

October 12, 1933-April 6, 2022

Donald Victor Sutton, 88, went to be with our Lord on April 6, 2022. He is now reunited with his wife, Jeanine, the love of his life.

Visitation is at Weerts Funeral Home, Sunday, April 10th, 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The Funeral is 10:00 a.m., Monday, April 11, Grandview Baptist Church. Military Rites Burial will follow at Oakdale Memorial. Memorials may be directed to Grandview Baptist Church or Donald Sutton Memorial.

Donald was born October 12, 1933, to Harold and Helen (Koellner) Sutton in Davenport. He married his high school sweetheart Jeanine Vogt, July 30, 1954. They were blessed with 67 loving years together.

He was in the Korean War from 1954-1956. Donald grew up a farmboy. His family originally farmed with 12 horses. His love for farming continued and he farmed with his wife for 40 years. He started a 2nd career with Don Sutton Lighting. For 30 years, Donald and Jeanine provided temporary lightning and power for events in the Quad Cities; Bix, Blues Festival, Festival of Trees, Symphony, River Center, QCCA, Mississippi Valley Fair and many outdoor concerts. They provided production for political events, including five presidential campaigns. He worked on several commercials and movies.

Donald was a member of Grandview Baptist Church, Farm Bureau, American Legion, 4H, IN-Fisherman Club, Moline Conservation, QCCA, I.A.T.S.E Local 85 & I.A.T.S.E. Local 477.

Donald loved the Lord and family with all his heart. Jeanine had a stroke 7 years ago and he was with her everyday providing support and comfort.

Donald is survived by his daughters, Debra (Paul) Bruns, Susan Kahl; grandsons: Jacob (Elizabeth) Bruns, Kyle (Suzanne) Bruns; granddaughter Brittany Kahl; great grandchildren: Teagan Elijah, Colin, Theo, and Emerson. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jeanine, brother Raymond Sutton; sister-in-law Marilyn Sutton, brother-in-law Dr. Richard Pennington.