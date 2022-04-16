Donna Rae Brower

December 28, 1931-February 16, 2022

BETTENDORF-Donna Rae Brower, 90, formerly of Bettendorf, Iowa passed away peacefully at 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Reunion Court of The Woodlands, Texas where she resided since 2018.

She was born on December 28, 1931 in Tama County, Iowa one of eleven children to parents Arthur and Eva Mae Atchison. She grew up in Tama County and completed her schooling there. She moved to Bettendorf in the 1960s. She married her husband Clifford Brower on December 23rd, 1971 in Rock Island, Illinois.

Along with being a wife and mother, she worked in home base care business as a visiting nurse and home maker for fifteen years. She also worked in the restaurant business as an owner, cook, and server for twenty-five years. Retired in 1998, as a widow, she then moved to her favorite senior apartment complex, Lutheran Manor in Bettendorf where she had served as a visiting nurse aide to several residents. At the young age of 68 she very much enjoyed living there for over 20 years with many close friends. At the age of 86 (2018) as health and memory were declining, she then moved to Texas to be near family, especially her new great-granddaughter, Rosie.

Donna had a wonderful sense of humor, and friendly kidding was her nature. She had a passion and hobby for doing puzzles, at Lutheran Manor and later at Reunion Court, working with her friends to complete dozens of puzzles. Many of them were later mounted and framed for all to appreciate in her room or common area with other residents.

She is survived by sister, Mary Chyma of Toledo, Iowa; her children, Dennis Wymore and wife Debra; grandsons, Nicholas Wymore, Alexander Wymore; granddaughter, Mina Wymore; and great-granddaughter, Rosie Wymore.

Donna is preceded in death by her husband, Clifford; first husband, Donald Wymore; her parents, Arthur and Eva Mae; her daughter, Dixie Wymore; and her siblings, Robert, Norman, Warren, Arnold, Bonnie, Patricia, Lorraine, Rachel, and Vivian.

Her family gives sincere thanks to Reunion Court of The Woodlands where she had extended family of staff and friends for four years and Vantage Hospice of Houston for an assembly of nurses, pastors, aides, and social workers her last four months that worked alongside staff at Reunion Court. The love and support of her elder sister Mary of Iowa was a constant comfort to Donna along with her son Dennis and his wife, Debra.

A memorial service honoring the life of Donna will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 22nd at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf, Iowa. Pastor Tom Carver of Asbury United Methodist Church will officiate. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Inurnment will be at Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorial contributions in memory of Donna may be directed to Asbury United Methodist Church in Bettendorf or to the Alzheimer's Association.

Online condolences may be shared with Donna's family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.