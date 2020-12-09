Menu
Donna Lou Carlson-Heidgerken-Belton-Lang
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020

Donna Lou Carlson-Heidgerken-Belton-Lang

March 5, 1929 - December 7, 2020

Davenport - Donna Lou Carlson-Heidgerken-Belton-Lang, 91, of Davenport, Iowa passed away on December 7, 2020 at Good Samaritan Home. Per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. A service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be left to the Vera French Foundation. Online condolences can be expressed at www.Cunnick-Collinsmortuary.com.

Donna was born on March 5, 1929 in rural Ottumwa, Iowa to Margaret Carlson- Icenogle. Donna worked for 25 years for Scott Community Services. She served on the board for HDC and Vera French. She was an advocate for community services.

Donna practiced Eckankar, which is the study of spiritual freedom. She also studied Barbara Brennan Hands of Light. She enjoyed the growth and development of all things spiritual for the greater good.

Survivors include, her children: Mickey McIntyre-Genz, Jerry (Kim) Heidgerken, Renee Carlson, Kate McCanne-Welch, 7 grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her mother and her son John Heidgerken.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 9, 2020.
