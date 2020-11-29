Donna Joan Soltau

June 26, 1935-November 26, 2020

DAVENPORT-Donna Joan Soltau, 85, of Davenport, Iowa passed away peacefully at the Clarissa C Cook Hospice House after a brief illness. Due to COVID restrictions services will be private. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials in Donna's name may be made to St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Davenport.

Donna Joan Goettsch was born on June 26, 1935 in Davenport, Iowa, attending local schools and graduated from Davenport High School in 1953. She was a varsity cheerleader and met the love of her life, Billy Soltau at school. Donna was also a Girl Scout in her youth. Donna and Billy were married on June 13, 1954; he preceded her in death earlier this year. Donna and her family enjoyed vacationing in their RV throughout the United States. She also enjoyed cooking, sewing, and especially watching the Chicago Cubs and the Iowa Hawkeyes. Donna had a knack for numbers and financing and worked at the Brenton Bank in Davenport, Iowa.

Those left to honor Donna's memory are her sons: Gary L (Mary Fosdyck) and Ricky D (Diane) Soltau; two grandchildren: Elizabeth (Drew) Taylor and Mitch Soltau; two great-grandchildren Theodore and Callahan Taylor; a sister Cheryl Accola; her brother Howard "Butch" Goettsch; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy; her parents; and two sisters Lolly Hummel and Dorothy Helfrich.

Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting her obituary at www.weertsfh.com.