Donna J. Maxfield

August 12, 1934-October 8, 2021

DAVENPORT-Donna J. Maxfield, 87, of Davenport passed away Friday October 8, 2021 at Bickford of Davenport. Cremation will be done with a celebration of life to be held at a later date. Final interment will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Kings Harvest Pet Rescue No Kill Shelter 2504 W. Central Park Ave Davenport, IA 52804.

Donna was born August 12, 1934 to Roy & Ruth (Bartlett) Clark in Miller, SD.

Donna was united in marriage to Lawrence Maxfield on November 3, 1951 in Bettendorf. He preceded her in death may 25, 2015. Donna was an avid bowler, bridge player and golfer. She was very proud of her hole in one on the 11th hole at Duck Creek Golf Course.

Survivors include Son Jeff (Patty) Maxfield, Davenport; Grandchildren Josh (Angie) Maxfield, Davenport, Christie (Jackie) Aguilera, Weston, FL; Great Grandchildren Corina (Josh) Dickens, Gainesville, FL, Samantha Aguilera US Army Specialist S. Korea, & Elaina Aguilera, Weston, FL; and numerous nieces & nephews.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and a son Clayton Maxfield.