Donna J. Maxfield
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

Donna J. Maxfield

August 12, 1934-October 8, 2021

DAVENPORT-Donna J. Maxfield, 87, of Davenport passed away Friday October 8, 2021 at Bickford of Davenport. Cremation will be done with a celebration of life to be held at a later date. Final interment will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Kings Harvest Pet Rescue No Kill Shelter 2504 W. Central Park Ave Davenport, IA 52804. Online condolences can be shared at www.runegmortuary.com.

Donna was born August 12, 1934 to Roy & Ruth (Bartlett) Clark in Miller, SD.

Donna was united in marriage to Lawrence Maxfield on November 3, 1951 in Bettendorf. He preceded her in death may 25, 2015. Donna was an avid bowler, bridge player and golfer. She was very proud of her hole in one on the 11th hole at Duck Creek Golf Course.

Survivors include Son Jeff (Patty) Maxfield, Davenport; Grandchildren Josh (Angie) Maxfield, Davenport, Christie (Jackie) Aguilera, Weston, FL; Great Grandchildren Corina (Josh) Dickens, Gainesville, FL, Samantha Aguilera US Army Specialist S. Korea, & Elaina Aguilera, Weston, FL; and numerous nieces & nephews.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and a son Clayton Maxfield.


Published by Quad-City Times on Oct. 10, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jeff Patty and family, so sorry for your loss. Deepest condolences.
Steve Kemp
Friend
October 15, 2021
I will always remember as a child, all of the Christmas's and get togethers spent in the basement at Donna and Larry's home on 36th St. As an adult, we played a lot of cards with the both of them before Larry passed away, taking turns at Aunt Pam's, Donna and Larry's and my Mom's homes. We had some good times and food, that is for sure. Wishing time wouldn't go so quickly, as our family is getting smaller and smaller. My love and prayers to the family as death is never easy for the ones left behind. I will miss my time spent with her...always. I am guessing that she is having a huge card game with Larry, Anita, Henry, Jackie, Clarence, Kay and Bud and enjoying their company once again.
Michelle Goode (Donna's Great Niece)
Family
October 10, 2021
