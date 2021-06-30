Menu
Donna D. McDowell
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

Donna D. McDowell

July 30, 1959-June 16, 2021

DAVENPORT-Donna D. McDowell, 61, of Davenport, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Genesis East Medical Center. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 2, 2021 at 2 pm at The Runge Mortuary. Visitation will be Friday from 12 to 2 pm at the mortuary. Her final resting place will be in Pine Hill Cemetery in Davenport. Memorials may be made to the family.

Donna was born July 30, 1959 in Missouri, the daughter of Jim and Delores (Eddington) Lam.

She married Steven "Stevie Mac" McDowell on August 21, 1999 in Davenport, he preceded her in death on April 27, 2021. She worked as a nurse's aide for Genesis in her earlier years and later worked for several area businesses. Her greatest joy was being a mother and grandmother but she also enjoyed craftwork and gardening. Donna was a woman of many colorful words and phrases and had a great sense of humor! She was a woman of the Baptist faith.

Those left to honor her memory include her children: Yumiko "Miko" Lam, Anitra "Dee Dee" Lam, Derek "Mookie" Lam and Kemia "Mia" McDowell, all of Davenport, Trianna "La" McDowell and Steven "Craig" (Brittnie) McDowell Jr, all of East Moline, 18 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, brothers: Jeff (Bethanne) Lam, Ronald Lam, Bob (Mary) Lam and Jimmy Lam, sisters: Janet Miller, Shelly, Dana and Jamie Lam, sisters-in-law, Carolyn Eddington and Debbie (Cedric) Edgeworth and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brothers, Michael Lam, Darryl Eddington and Kim Lam.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA
Jul
2
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA
Funeral services provided by:
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
I still can't believe my funny ,keep it real Donna is gone. I loved visiting and laughing with Donna. I am bv gonna miss her. Take your rest Donna !
Jackie McDowell
Family
July 1, 2021
Im so sorry for you loss. My thoughts and prayers are with Miko, Dee, Mook and Mia and the rest of the family.
Kandy Angel
Friend
June 30, 2021
